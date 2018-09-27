Getnick & Getnick and Labaton Sucharow Secure Major False Claims Act Settlement in Philip Falcone Hedge Fund Tax Case

Getnick & Getnick LLP and co-counsel Labaton Sucharow LLP have secured a
major settlement in the second stage of the largest ever tax
whistleblower recovery in New York state history. New York Attorney
General Barbara Underwood announced the $30 million settlement today. It
follows a related $40 million settlement in April 2017, bringing the
total recovery to $70 million.
The Relator, whose identity remains protected, will receive 22 percent
of today’s settlement ($6.6 million).
In the matter announced today, Getnick and Labaton represent the Relator
in a tax evasion case brought against Harbinger Capital Partners
Offshore Manager LLC, the investment manager for New York-based hedge
funds run by Philip Falcone from 2002 to 2009. The case alleges that the
defendants evaded New York State and City taxes by shifting income
derived from Harbinger from New York to Alabama to avoid New York’s
higher tax rates. The previous settlement announced in April 2017 was
with Harbert Management Corporation, an Alabama-based investment company
that had an investment and business relationship with Harbinger Capital
Partners Offshore Manager.
Today’s announcement includes a superseding complaint brought by the
Attorney General’s office that reveals the details of the allegations.
The complaint states, “Because it carried on its business in New York,
Offshore Manager had a clear obligation under New York State Tax Law to
apportion and allocate income as taxable in New York State, but instead
apportioned 100 percent of its income to the state of Alabama, which had
lower tax rates than New York.”
The complaint also states,”…Offshore Manager systematically camouflaged
its New York presence…”
In addition, the complaint states, “Offshore Manager made profits
remarkable even by Wall Street standards but failed to pay what should
have been paid to the city and state where it made these profits and
misled tax authorities to ensure that it would not have to pay its fair
share.”
The Attorney General’s Office has announced that its investigation into
the conduct at issue in this matter continues.
“Today’s settlement adds substantially to the recovery for the state and
reveals the extent of the potential liability for hedge funds with
multi-state operations and the vigor of the state’s tax enforcement
efforts,” said Neil Getnick, managing partner of Getnick & Getnick.
“The Attorney General’s Office did an extraordinary job working with us
and our client to bring the second stage of this complex case to
conclusion, again illustrating the value of the public-private
partnership established by the New York False Claims Act and the New
York AG’s particularly innovative approach to its implementation,” said
Jordan Thomas, Chair of Labaton’s Whistleblower Representation practice.
The case was filed under the New York False Claims Act, which was
amended to cover tax claims in 2010. Today’s press release from the New
York Attorney General is here.
Getnick
& Getnick is a Manhattan-based law firm dedicated to fighting
fraud and promoting business integrity. The firm works with
whistleblowers, government agencies and companies, guided by the
principle that anti-fraud is not anti-business. The firm’s whistleblower
cases have recovered more than $1 billion for taxpayers, and clients
have received record awards, including the largest ever award for a
single whistleblower.
Labaton
Sucharow LLP for more than 50 years has been one of the country's
premier law firms representing businesses, institutional investors, and
consumers in complex securities and business litigation. The firm
established the first national practice exclusively focused on SEC
whistleblowers under the leadership of a principal architect of the
SEC's whistleblower program. Consistently ranked among the top plaintiff
litigation firms, more information about the firm is available at www.secwhistlebloweradvocate.com.
