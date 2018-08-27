Getting Hired : Now Supports Google Cloud Talent Solution Feature, Offering New Function to Help Veterans Find Jobs

HANOVER, Md., Aug. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Getting Hired, an Allegis Group Company, today announced the availability of the Google Cloud Talent Solution feature on its career site that allows U.S. military service members and veterans to enter their military occupational specialty code (MOS, AFSC, NEC) and find relevant civilian jobs that require similar skills to those used in their military roles.

An estimated 250,000 military members enter civilian life each year. By creating a feature for transitioning service personnel and veterans to use their MOS codes to find civilian jobs, Getting Hired and Google are helping to ensure that the skills they acquired in the military transfer to their new profession.

Key Features of MOS Code Functionality:

Veterans can now enter their MOS, AFSC, or NEC code directly into the search bar of any career site or job board powered by Cloud Talent Solution and see the relevant civilian jobs available right now at Getting Hired.

Military ranks codes are supported in the system. For example both "11A" for Infantry Officer and " 11B " Infantryman are supported.

"We want to make looking for a job easier for veterans with disabilities, which is why we have integrated with Cloud Talent Solution. By adding this feature, our 150+ inclusive employer partner's job openings are easier for veteran job seekers with disabilities to find," says Jill Stutzman-Deaner, Director of Getting Hired.

"We owe a debt of gratitude to America's service members and we're committed to helping them thrive in civilian life," said Tarquin Clark, Director of Partnerships & GTM, Google Cloud. "By working with industry leaders like Getting Hired, we can help veterans transition from the military to relevant, impactful civilian jobs."

About Getting Hired

Getting Hired, an Allegis Group Company, is a recruitment solution dedicated to helping inclusive employers hire professional individuals and veterans with disabilities.

