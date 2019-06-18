Getting to SXF: Restrictions in local traffic

As a replacement for the S-Bahn lines S9 and S45, two bus lines run between Baumschulenweg and SXF. Travellers who cannot use the regional trains should use the S45, S9 (Express) line, as there are fewer stops on this route.
Bus S45, S9 (Express): Baumschulenweg Schöneweide Adlershof Airport Schönefeld (Terminal A)
Bus S45, S9 (local): Baumschulenweg Schöneweide Adlershof Grünau Altglienicke Grünbergallee Schönefeld (railway station)
