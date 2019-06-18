Log in
Getting to SXF: Restrictions in local traffic

06/18/2019

As a replacement for the S-Bahn lines S9 and S45, two bus lines run between Baumschulenweg and SXF. Travellers who cannot use the regional trains should use the S45, S9 (Express) line, as there are fewer stops on this route.

  • Bus S45, S9 (Express): Baumschulenweg Schöneweide Adlershof Airport Schönefeld (Terminal A)
  • Bus S45, S9 (local): Baumschulenweg Schöneweide Adlershof Grünau Altglienicke Grünbergallee Schönefeld (railway station)

Disclaimer

Flughafen Berlin Brandenburg GmbH published this content on 18 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 June 2019 23:53:05 UTC
