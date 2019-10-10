Giacominì S p A : Giacomini Group takes part at the event THE HYDROGEN CHALLENGE

On the 10th and 11th October 2019 in Rome, Snam- Europe's largest regulated gas transport and storage business- holds a major event opened by Italian prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, focusing on the prospects for a Hydrogen Revolution and the ESG responsibility of companies.

The Giacomini Group will take part at the event, through the participation of General Manager Luca Negri at the round table on 11th of October, where the company will bring its experience related to the development of the catalytic hydrogen combustor to produce hot water for sanitary/heating in a zero emission cycle.