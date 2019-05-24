Giambattista Valli Collaborates With H&M - Main Collection To Launch Autumn 2019

NEW YORK, May 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- H&M's next designer collaboration is with Giambattista Valli, the Paris-based master of beauty and sophistication. The news was revealed at tonight's amfAR gala in Cannes where Giambattista Valli and H&M's Creative Advisor Ann-Sofie Johansson walked the red carpet together with Kendall Jenner, Chiara Ferragni, Ross Lynch, H.E.R., Chris Lee (Li Yuchun), and Bianca Brandolini D'Adda. The stars dressed in glamorous must-have pieces from a unique limited-edition pre-drop collection from the Giambattista Valli x H&M collaboration. For the first time fashion fans can enjoy the collaboration immediately (well, almost!), as the beautiful pieces worn on the red carpet will be available in select stores and on hm.com beginning May 25th. The main Giambattista Valli x H&M collection will launch globally on November 7, 2019.

"I'm so happy to be wearing one of the first pieces from the Giambattista Valli x H&M collaboration here at the amfAR gala. This dress is everything – gorgeous, dramatic and fiercely feminine – and I can't wait to see what the rest of the collection will be like," says Kendall Jenner.

"I am excited about this collaboration: H&M gives me the opportunity to bring my vision of style and my celebration of beauty to a wider audience. The goal is to share my love for beauty and to be able to be part of everyone's "happy moments", to help create love stories all around the world," says Giambattista Valli.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with Giambattista Valli. He is the undisputed master of haute couture with a knack for the memorable silhouette. To be able to bring his signature styles to our customers is a dream come true. We can't wait to see their reactions to this beautiful collection," says Ann-Sofie Johansson, Creative Advisor H&M.

Born and raised in Rome, Giambattista Valli launched his namesake line in Paris in 2005. His universe now encompasses ready-to-wear, haute couture and accessories. The collaboration with H&M is the first of its kind for Valli and also marks Valli's first foray into menswear.

A limited pre-collection of the Giambattista Valli x H&M collaboration will be available in twelve select H&M stores around the world and on hm.com beginning May 25th. The exquisite pieces give fashion fans a sneak peek of the exciting collaboration full of stylish twists and turns. The main collection will launch globally on November 7, 2019.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) was founded in Sweden in 1947 and is quoted on Nasdaq Stockholm. H&M's business idea is to offer fashion and quality at the best price in a sustainable way. In addition to H&M, the group includes the brands COS, Monki, Weekday, Cheap Monday, & Other Stories, H&M HOME and ARKET as well as Afound.

