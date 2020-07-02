Gianforte Presses to Expand Montana Coal Exports

Congressman Greg Gianforte (R-Mont.) yesterday spoke on the House floor criticizing the state of Washington for its efforts to shut down exports of Montana coal.

'Montana should be able to sell its coal overseas. Washington state is preventing construction of coal export terminals, effectively shutting down exports of Montana coal, and unconstitutionally interfering with interstate commerce,' Gianforte said, speaking in support of an amendment he offered to a transportation bill.

Gianforte's amendment, introduced with Wyoming Congresswoman and House Republican Conference Chair Liz Cheney and Rep. David McKinley (R-W.Va.), would continue the federal permitting process for coal export terminals if Washington state does not change course.

'Building a coal port that supports good-paying union jobs in Washington and good-paying jobs across Montana should be a bipartisan winner. I urge adoption of this amendment,' Gianforte concluded.

The amendment failed to pass with all House Democrats voting against it.

At a congressional hearing on April 3, 2019, Greg blasted Washington Gov. Jay Inslee for his anti-coal agenda that would kill Montana jobs and drive up electricity rates for Montana consumers.

