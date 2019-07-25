Log in
Giant Oak : Appoints Razor-Sharp Chief Financial Officer

07/25/2019 | 06:24am EDT

Financial Leader from TrackMaven and Telarix Brings SaaS and Accounting Expertise to Giant Oak

Today Giant Oak announced the appointment of Chief Financial Officer, Karelle Joun, as demands for Giant Oak’s technology have pushed them to rapidly expand in company size and customer growth. As Giant Oak continues to dominate the search and screening domain, new technology iterations are a priority.

Giant Oak is actively working to expand its footprint within the government and financial space. Joun will ensure scalability as the company evolves and wins even more private and public sector business. Joun will be a key component in hiring strategy to bolster Giant Oak’s high-performing team.

“Our two goals at Giant Oak are to make the world a safer place and make sure our margins are healthy. Both goals need to be achieved to succeed as a technology company and as a steward preventing crimes against humanity,” said Dr. Gary Shiffman, founder and CEO of Giant Oak. “We need a financial leader with expertise and vision to accomplish these goals to the best of our ability. Bringing in Karelle will prove instrumental in executing crucial financial decisions to maximize value for our customers, employees and stakeholders alike.”

Giant Oak recently received a $10 million growth investment from Edison Partners to advance product development, sales and marketing, and financial performance. Giant Oak also recently partnered with TransUnion to help government meet the demands of hiring and onboarding employees amid a security clearance backlog. These ventures have pushed Giant Oak to appoint Joun as CFO as they continue to provide advanced artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) technology and product innovation.

Joun has spent over 14 years of her career in the SaaS start-up realm, with experience in finance, accounting, human resources, strategic planning, and corporate growth and development. She has a strong track record in spearheading mergers and acquisitions, having completed successful first year audits with Big Four firms while also instilling fiscal discipline. Prior to joining Giant Oak, Joun served as Vice President of Finance for TrackMaven, which was recently acquired by Skyword, and as Senior Director of Finance for Telarix, acquired by Vista Equity Partners.

About Giant Oak

Giant Oak combines data and behavioral science to help business and government identify potential threats during the online search and screening process. Led by a team of social scientists, machine learning experts, and security professionals, the company provides a system known as GOST® which expertly searches the deep web to reveal and rank otherwise-hidden actions, actors, and communities. GOST’s human-centered design principles apply machine learning to publicly available information enabling organizations to see a clearer picture of the people with whom they transact. The government, financial and regulatory organizations, and national security agencies use GOST to comply with Customer Due Diligence (CDD) processes, reduce false negatives, increase data confidence, and enable smarter and easier decision-making. For more information, visit www.giantoak.com.


© Business Wire 2019
