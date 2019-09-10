Giant Oak : Joins The Homeland Security and Defense Business Council to Further Strengthen the Country's Homeland Security Mission 

Giant Oak announced that it has joined The Homeland Security and Defense Business Council, further expanding its commitment to ensuring a safer and freer world. Giant Oak is a leader in the discovery of innovative applications of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning to security-related screening and continuous vetting processes.

“We are excited and honored to welcome Giant Oak to the Council,” said Marc Pearl, President and CEO of the HSDBC. “Giant Oak and our fellow members are recognized leaders in the homeland security community and bring unique capabilities and a ‘mission-first’ approach to the work of our organization. We look forward to engaging Giant Oak and our new members in our efforts to build and strengthen relationships between industry and government.”

Since 2014, Giant Oak has helped the homeland security enterprise exploit publicly available information (PAI) through the development and evolution of GOST®. GOST®, a DARPA-inspired search and retrieval tool, makes screening easy. GOST® has successfully helped those in public safety and national security identify crime, fraud, child exploitation, terrorist financing, and other illicit activities.

“The Council brings together a sophisticated group of industry and government experts dedicated to finding ways to make our nation safer and more secure. From the earliest days of the Council, I have served on the Advisory Board, and now take great pride in bringing Giant Oak in as a member. My professional passion is to create advanced technology that empowers our nation's frontline security professionals with smart tools to make wise decisions, making it more difficult for illicit actors and networks to operate,” said Gary M. Shiffman, PhD, founder and CEO of Giant Oak. “Giant Oak looks forward to actively advancing the Council's mission by innovating together to overcome our toughest security challenges.”

About Giant Oak

At Giant Oak, we build trusted tools at the frontiers of behavioral science and artificial intelligence that enable you to make both rapid and informed decisions in an increasingly dynamic security environment. GOST® (Giant Oak Search Technology) makes screening easy. GOST® is an open-source search and triage tool that builds a custom Internet domain and organizes information to detect suspicious behavior. GOST® re-indexes the open and deep webs to return publicly available electronic information (PAEI) in prioritized results relevant to the user’s requirements. By deploying machine-learning algorithms to refine search results and generate analytic scores, entities are sorted by relevance and threat level. For more information, visit www.giantoak.com

About the Homeland Security & Defense Business Council

The Homeland Security & Defense Business Council is a not-for-profit, non-partisan corporate membership organization comprised of the leading large, mid-tier, and small companies that support the Homeland Security Enterprise with technology, product, and service solutions. Our mission is to bring government and industry leaders together to build and strengthen relationships, increase knowledge sharing, and improve the way we conduct business together. Towards that end, our programs and initiatives focus on building better engagement models between the public and private sectors and facilitating collaborative dialogues on the best ways to address our nation’s critical homeland security issues. Visit and learn more about the Council’s mission and programs at: https://www.homelandcouncil.org.

