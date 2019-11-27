Log in
Giant Oak : Recognized in the 2020 RegTech 100 as a Global Leader in Compliance

11/27/2019 | 03:08pm GMT

Giant Oak, Inc., a leader in the application of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) for the compliance and financial crimes needs of both the financial industry and the federal sector, announced its selection to the 2020 RegTech 100. The RegTech 100 recognizes the world’s most innovative technology solutions that address the complex challenges of upholding regulatory standards within the financial service industry.

Giant Oak is known for GOST®, a world-class SaaS platform that helps regulatory and compliance professionals screen and vet large volumes of entities. GOST® empowers first and second lines of defense against financial crime and fraud with next-generation speed and unparalleled efficiency and effectiveness.

Current screening and vetting processes do not address the needs of today’s regulatory environment. GOST® solves this problem by facilitating the screening of entities based on patterns of behavior. By adding AI to its behavioral science and machine learning platform, GOST® reduces false alarms while allowing professionals to identify threats significant to their enterprise.

“Financial institutions require safe and reliable technologies to help investigators and analysts perform Customer Due Diligence and combat financial crimes and fraud,” said Gary M. Shiffman, Ph.D., founder and CEO of Giant Oak. “RegTech 100’s recognition validates Giant Oak’s work in redefining how financial institutions, big and small, can apply behavioral science and machine learning to vast amounts of data to make us safer and to secure our financial system.”

Mariyan Dimitrov, Head of Research at RegTech Analyst and leader of the award nomination process notes that, “The analysts and industry experts on the advisory board reviewed hundreds of nominations and Giant Oak stood out for its unique machine learning-driven screening platform that uses behavioral science to strengthen the Know Your Customer and Anti-Money Laundering processes.”

The RegTech 100 list helps compliance professionals evaluate solutions that have market potential and a lasting impact on the industry. A full list of the 2020 RegTech 100 is available at www.RegTech100.com.

About Giant Oak

At Giant Oak, we build trusted tools at the frontiers of behavioral science and artificial intelligence that enable you to make both rapid and informed decisions in an increasingly dynamic security environment. GOST® (Giant Oak Search Technology) makes screening easy. GOST® is an open-source search and triage tool that builds a custom internet domain and organizes information to detect suspicious behavior. GOST® re-indexes the open and deep webs to return publicly available electronic information (PAEI) in prioritized results relevant to the user’s requirements. By deploying machine-learning algorithms to refine search results and generate analytic scores, entities are sorted by relevance and threat level. For more information, visit www.giantoak.com.


Business Wire 2019
