Giant Slot Machine Allows Fans to Win Jackpots While Trading Up From Conventional Motor Oil to Mobil 1TM Synthetic Motor Oil at the MGM Grand

NASCAR Drivers Kevin Harvick and Clint Bowyer Hid Inside Larger Than Life Machine to Surprise Fans with Personalized Prizes during the Las Vegas Race Weekend

On Thursday, September 12, before the first race of the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series TM Playoffs, excited fans lined up inside the MGM Grand Casino for a chance to spin the reels on the Mobil 1TM 250K Mile Slot Machine – a unique pop-up experience with surprise appearances from Stewart-Haas Racing (SHR) drivers Kevin Harvick and Clint Bowyer.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190913005537/en/

NASCAR driver Kevin Harvick at the Mobil 1™ 250K Mile Slot Machine, where fans had the chance to trade up from conventional motor oil to Mobil 1™ synthetic motor oil. (Photo: Business Wire)

Participating players were given the chance to pull the handle and win one of ten $250 prizes. To play, fans inserted a bottle of conventional motor oil into the machine. Everyday drivers win when they trade up from basic conventional motor oil to Mobil 1 synthetic motor oil, which keeps important vehicle engine parts in excellent condition for 250,000 miles.*

Drivers Harvick and Bowyer took turns hiding inside the large slot machine, signing personalized items for the winners, while a hidden camera caught the excited reactions of fans. For select $250 winners, the drivers emerged from the machine to offer congratulations and give prizes to stunned fans.

Watch the full video of Harvick and Bowyer surprising fans in the Mobil 1 250K Mile Slot Machine on YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram @mobil1, and learn more at mobiloil.com.

“The slot machine was pretty interesting and I can’t say that I’ve ever thought about stepping inside one, but there’s a first time for everything.” said Harvick. “Mobil 1 is such a good technical partner and sponsor, and it was a great way to show the benefits of synthetic oil over conventional oil. I’ve used synthetic for more than 25 years, and I’ve seen it help with my horsepower and performance. Hopefully we can put the Mobil 1 car in victory lane this week at Las Vegas and get the playoffs started right.”

While 10 lucky winners received $250 cash prizes, all other players came away with a coupon for a gift card that is redeemable with the purchase of a Mobil 1 or Mobil Super synthetic motor oil change at participating Mobil 1 Lube ExpressSM locations.

“We were excited to see race fans at the MGM Grand test their luck at our custom slot machine and meet Kevin and Clint ahead of the Las Vegas race weekend,” said Michele Biamonte, North America Consumer Marketing Manager North America. “As always, we want to wish the SHR drivers the best of luck on the track this weekend. They’ll have more than just luck of course – they’ll have first-class lubricant science and technology on their side with Mobil 1 synthetic motor oil in their engines.”

Mobil 1, the world’s leading synthetic motor oil brand and the “Official Motor Oil of NASCAR ®,” is used by over 50 percent of teams in NASCAR’s top-three series; Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series TM, and NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series TM. Compared to conventional motor oils, Mobil 1 motor oils offer outstanding performance, long-lasting protection and extended engine life.

*Total engine miles. Tested in vehicles primarily in highway driving conditions with respective product recommended oil change intervals.

About Mobil 1

The world's leading synthetic motor oil brand, Mobil 1™ features anti-wear technology that provides performance beyond our conventional motor oils. This technology allows Mobil 1 to meet or exceed the toughest standards of car builders and to provide exceptional protection against engine wear, under normal or even some of the most extreme conditions. Mobil 1 flows quickly in extreme temperatures to protect critical engine parts and is designed to maximize engine performance and help extend engine life.

For more information, visit Mobil 1 online or on Facebook. Mobil™ and Mobil 1™ are trademark or registered trademarks of ExxonMobil Corporation or one of its subsidiaries.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190913005537/en/