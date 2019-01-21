Giatec : Expands Smart™ Concrete Solution into Texas with Redi-Mix

Giatec Scientific, the market leader of revolutionary concrete testing
equipment, today announced it has partnered with Redi-Mix, LLC
(“Redi-Mix”), a business unit of U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ: USCR), a
leading supplier of concrete and aggregates for large-scale commercial,
residential and infrastructure projects to use Giatec’s Smart™ Concrete
solution in the North Texas market. U.S. Concrete has already
successfully implemented the Smart™ Concrete solution in the San
Francisco Bay market.
Smart™ Concrete is a value-added solution for ready-mixed concrete
producers which leverages Giatec’s leading wireless concrete sensor
for monitoring temperature and strength. The maturity method for
determining strength of concrete without breaking concrete cylinders is
becoming increasingly popular across North America but requires a prior
calibration of the mix. Smart™ Concrete is the only solution available
that allows for the customers of ready-mix producers to select their
desired mix calibrations through the Smart™ Concrete app and share
critical, real-time data with all project stakeholders. Smart™ Concrete
now serves dozens of markets across North America.
“The demand for our Smart™ Concrete solution is growing as
contractors are looking for the simplest way to get this critical data,” says
Sarah McGuire, Director of Sales for Giatec. “We are
honored to have a premier company like Redi-Mix champion and succeed
with our technology.”
Using the Smart™ Concrete solution, ready-mixed concrete producers and
their clients have reduced reliance on cylinder break tests, have helped
clients save days, even weeks off project schedules and have increased
the profitability of their pours by up to 20%.
“Redi-Mix is always at the forefront of concrete technology,” says
Victor H. Villarreal, Vice President of Sales for Redi-Mix. “Leveraging Giatec’s revolutionary
testing equipment will help our clients save time and money, making it
easier for contractors to get the job done.”
About Giatec:
Giatec is revolutionizing the construction industry by bringing smart
concrete testing technologies and real-time data collection to the
forefront of every jobsite. Giatec has a full range of hardware,
software which analyze data during design, production, delivery,
placement, and service. Giatec also creates non-destructive testing
products, for measuring and monitoring the life cycle of concrete
structures. Headquartered in Ottawa, Canada, Giatec was recognized in
2018 as one of the country's fastest growing companies.
