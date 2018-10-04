Gibbs Law Group : Announces $17 Million Class Action Settlement in Vizio Consumer Privacy Litigation

A proposed settlement has been reached in a nationwide Vizio
class action lawsuit over allegations that Vizio secretly tracked
what was displayed on about 16 million Smart TVs for three years. The
class action alleges Vizio collected and sold consumers’ viewing
histories—along with information about their digital identities—to third
parties, without consumers’ knowledge or consent.
Under the terms of the proposed settlement, Vizio will establish a $17
million settlement fund that will deliver money directly to
consumers who bought Vizio Smart TVs that were subsequently connected to
the Internet between February 1, 2014 and February 6, 2017. Vizio has
also stopped tracking what is displayed on its Smart TVs unless a
consumer consents to this tracking after receiving a prominent
notification. And Vizio will delete the remaining contested
viewing data in its possession.
“After years of intensive litigation, we are pleased to present the
Court with a nationwide class action settlement that is restorative,”
said Andre
Mura, one of the lead attorneys representing consumers. “$17 million
is more than the revenue Vizio obtained from licensing viewing data
during this three-year period, and the changes that Vizio is making and
recently made to its business put consumers in the driver’s seat when it
comes to their viewing data. This is not only important relief for the
class, it sets an important precedent for the entire consumer
electronics industry at a time when companies are leveraging new
technologies to track customers without their knowledge or consent.”
The Court is expected to hold a hearing on December 7, 2018, at 10:30 am
in federal court in Santa Ana, California, to consider preliminarily
approving the proposed settlement. The Court will also decide whether to
send a notice through the Smart TVs and via e-mail that will alert
affected customers about the settlement and the timing and process to
file a claim for payment. No deadlines to participate in the proposed
settlement have been set yet.
The Court has appointed Eric
Gibbs of Gibbs Law Group LLP and Joseph Cotchett of Cotchett, Pitre,
& McCarthy LLP to lead this litigation. They have worked alongside Andre
Mura and Adam Zapala to secure these benefits for the proposed class.
For more information and additional updates about the lawsuit and
settlement, please visit https://www.classlawgroup.com/vizio-smart-tv-privacy-lawsuit/.
