Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Gibsland Bank & Trust Selects Teslar Software to Enhance Commercial Lending

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/11/2020 | 08:08am EDT

Community bank improves processes to focus on providing local businesses with better service

Teslar Software, a provider of automated workflow and portfolio management tools designed to help community financial institutions thrive, announced today that Gibsland Bank & Trust has selected its full suite of services to boost efficiencies and streamline commercial lending.

Gibsland, Louisiana-based Gibsland Bank & Trust (GBT) decided to partner with Teslar after watching the company demo at ICBA’s ThinkTECH Accelerator, where it won the Banker’s Choice Award for Most Impactful Solution. The bank recognized that Teslar could enable them to operate more efficiently and focus on forming meaningful customer relationships.

“Teslar Software stood out to us as an ‘all-in-one’ solution that would streamline our operations, allowing us to better understand our customers and spend more time helping them,” said Holly May, Chief Risk Officer of GBT. “Due to the impact of the pandemic, the timing of partnering with Teslar has given GBT an advantage to provide strategic financial services, advice and counsel that will have a long-term positive impact on our customers well into the future. Also, the use of Teslar will enable our bank to analyze and provide valuable insight into the condition of our customers and their businesses, which will allow the bank to make the best decisions for positive results for our customers.”

Teslar will help GBT improve all aspects of the commercial lending process, including the tracking of exceptions and past due loans and reporting. The company’s automated workflow and portfolio management tools enable the bank to improve operations with better data and enhance transparency.

And, Teslar’s integration capabilities have helped make a seamless transition with GBT’s outsourced core and IT partners. May added, “We’ve had an extremely positive implementation, as Teslar’s streamlined approach minimized the work for our team. Teslar’s banking background was evident as they took the effort to make this a smooth process.”

“Gibsland Bank & Trust understands that to find success in today’s financial services landscape, banks must be dedicated to looking inward and identifying new ways to streamline and leverage data,” said Joe Ehrhardt, CEO and founder of Teslar Software. “We look forward to working with the bank, helping them reduce current manual processes, boost efficiencies and most importantly, focus on strengthening relationships with their customers.”

About Teslar Software

Teslar provides community financial institutions with automated workflow and portfolio management tools to streamline and improve processes with easy access to relevant information needed to operate. The Teslar platform integrates siloed systems, centralizes data and boosts efficiencies enterprise wide to optimize profits and make customer interactions more meaningful. Please visit www.teslarsoftware.com to learn more.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
08:22aSYSCO : Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08:22aARCUS ASA : Invitation to presentation of Arcus' second quarter 2020 results, Tuesday August 18
AQ
08:22aVERTEX ENERGY : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08:22aZALANDO : Warburg Research remains its Buy rating
MD
08:21aARCUS ASA : Invitation to presentation of Arcus' second quarter 2020 results, Tuesday August 18
AQ
08:21aKELLER GROUP PLC : - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
08:20aDANSKE BANK A/S : Contemplated issuance of additional Tier 1 capital
AQ
08:19aKONE OYJ : wins order for one of the new Grand Paris Express metro lines in France
PU
08:19aPRUDENTIAL : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
PU
08:19aPRODUCTS PARTNERS L P : Investor Deck
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS A/S : VESTAS WIND A/S : Interim financial report second quarter 2020
2BAYER AG : BAYER AG : Receives a Buy rating from Berenberg
3NOVO NORDISK A/S : NOVO NORDISK : Receives a Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
4GOLD : Gold hastens retreat, dips below $2,000 on firm dollar
5TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : TENCENT : Dungeon and Fighter Mobile says release will be delayed

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group