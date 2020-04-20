Log in
Gibus S p A : IRTOP SMART INVESTOR DAY

04/20/2020 | 08:41am EDT

IRTOP SMART INVESTOR DAY

April 20, 2020

IRTOP SMART INVESTOR DAY

2

Record Results for the 5thconsecutive year

€M

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

Revenues

31.1

31.1

32.6

34.0

40.9

EBITDA

2.3

3.9

4.6

4.6

5.6

EBITDA margin

8%

13%

14%

14%

14%

Net Profit

0.1

1.0

2.5

2.3

2.8

NFP (Cash)

1.9

1.6

(0.3)

3.0

(1.9)

Equity

6.5

7.3

8.9

8.1

14.0

NFP (Cash) / Equity

0.29

0.23

(0.03)

0.37

(0.13)

NFP (Cash) / EBITDA

0.81

0.42

(0.06)

0.65

(0.33)

Performances exceed budget expectations as concerns growth, profitability and cash flow

+20% revenuesdriven by luxury segmentand foreign markets

+21.5% EBITDAproving the capability to absorb massive investments in operating expenses to support commercial expansion and brand awareness

+20.3% Net Profit at 2.8 €M

Net Financial Positionat -1.9 €M, high cash generation and solid financial structure

IRTOP SMART INVESTOR DAY

3

Growth driven by the luxury segment and the foreign market

Luxury High Tech line (€M)

Sustainability line (€M)

Abroad (€M)

29%of total revenues in 2019

+47% yoy

2019

11.4

2018

7.8

2017

6.1

2016

3.9

+55%

2015

2.0

2015-2019

CAGR

12%of total revenues in 2019

+27% yoy

2019

4.8

2018

3.8

2017

3.5

2016

3.2

2015

2.7

+16%

2015-2019

CAGR

32%of total revenues in 2019

+24% yoy

2019

13.1

2018

10.5

2017

9.5

2016

8.5

+13%

2015

8.0

2015-2019

CAGR

IRTOP SMART INVESTOR DAY

4

The LUXURY SEGMENT

4.8 €M revenues

+27% yoy

11.4 €M revenues

+47% yoy

LUXURY HIGH TECH LINE

SUSTAINABILITY LINE

BIOCLIMATIC PERGOLAS

ZIP SCREENS

IRTOP SMART INVESTOR DAY

5

Trendsetter in Innovation: a key factor in our success

+3%

Revenues

invested in R&D

50 + 5

vs 2018

Patents

for technical solutions

Innovative SME

7

Employees dedicated to R&D

30 + 4

vs 2018

Protected

design models

4

New products

launched in 2020

7

New products in pipeline

to be released in 2021

3 new patents filed in the last 30 days

IRTOP SMART INVESTOR DAY

6

The value of Design

3

Top international design prizes awarded in 2020

NODO

TXT

IRTOP SMART INVESTOR DAY

7

Affiliated dealer network: unique example in Europe

More than 6% of TO annually invested in brand awareness

GIBUS Atelier network in 2019

30.8 €M Revenues (75%)

+19.3% vs 2018

Strong growth in Italy(+16.7%)

and Abroad(+25.2%)

Branded shop in shop format

IRTOP SMART INVESTOR DAY

8

Leader in digitalization: Lead Generation process

9.000 leads

generated in 2019

70% conversation rate

lead to opportunity

Fully integrated system

based on Saleforce CRM

Media Mix

Up to 80

lead is checked and

communication

leads/day

processed

campaigns

(24h guaranteed for

1°contact)

Customized online platform forGibus Atelier dealers

1 collaborator completely dedicated to lead qualification

lead is

For each lead an

assignedto a Gibus

algorithm based

If the process is

Atelier via Salesforce

assignment ranking is

successfull

created

we finalize a sale

Thanks to continous

report we monitor the

opportunity progress

IRTOP SMART INVESTOR DAY

9

Our Strategy

Accelerate the path of organic growthbased on 4 strategic guidelines

  1. focus on luxury high tech and sustainability
  2. international expansion
  3. brand awareness
  4. optimization of production capacity

Financing a path of external growth

  • European or Italiansmall/medium-sized companies
  • commercial network abroad also on complementary distribution channels
  • enhance the presence in the main European markets

IRTOP SMART INVESTOR DAY

10

2020 key facts

Luxury segment strengthened

by product updates

by new releases in 2020

Extension of maximum

3 new Click Cable

dimensions in bioclimatic

models (sustainability

pergolas (luxury high-tech

line)

line)

New Glisse R sliding

glass system designed

and patented by

Gibus R&D team

IRTOP SMART INVESTOR DAY

11

Covid-19 impacts

Quick adoption of safety and sanitary protocols to minimize the risks

Office employees in smartworking mode

Plants shut down since March 16th

Action plan for liquidity protection

Net income of the year 2019 proposed to be fully allocated to the extraordinary reserve

The company proved in the last years its ability to promptly react to new scenarios, such as now. Gibus financial solidity grants cash autonomy to support both operational needs and development programs.

Considering the unpredictable situation the management took all possible actions to preserve economic and financial health of the company

Today it is not possible to predict how long the Covid emergency will last, or its overall impact on the economic system, and so it is not possible to estimate its effects on the current year reasults. However, the sensitivity analysis arranged by the management, even in case of a strong reduction of revenues, do not show issues in terms of assets and liabilities evaluation.

IRTOP SMART INVESTOR DAY

12

IR CONTACTS

IR TOP CONSULTING

Maria Antonietta Pireddu

T +39 02 45473884

m.pireddu@irtop.com

IRTOP SMART INVESTOR DAY

13

Disclaimer

Gibus S.p.A. published this content on 20 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 April 2020 12:40:02 UTC
