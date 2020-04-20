Gibus S p A : IRTOP SMART INVESTOR DAY

IRTOP SMART INVESTOR DAY
April 20, 2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Record Results for the 5thconsecutive year
|
€M
|
2015
|
2016
|
2017
|
2018
|
2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenues
|
31.1
|
31.1
|
32.6
|
34.0
|
40.9
|
EBITDA
|
2.3
|
3.9
|
4.6
|
4.6
|
5.6
|
EBITDA margin
|
8%
|
13%
|
14%
|
14%
|
14%
|
Net Profit
|
0.1
|
1.0
|
2.5
|
2.3
|
2.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NFP (Cash)
|
1.9
|
1.6
|
(0.3)
|
3.0
|
(1.9)
|
Equity
|
6.5
|
7.3
|
8.9
|
8.1
|
14.0
|
NFP (Cash) / Equity
|
0.29
|
0.23
|
(0.03)
|
0.37
|
(0.13)
|
NFP (Cash) / EBITDA
|
0.81
|
0.42
|
(0.06)
|
0.65
|
(0.33)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Performances exceed budget expectations as concerns growth, profitability and cash flow
+20% revenuesdriven by luxury segmentand foreign markets
+21.5% EBITDAproving the capability to absorb massive investments in operating expenses to support commercial expansion and brand awareness
+20.3% Net Profit at 2.8 €M
Net Financial Positionat -1.9 €M, high cash generation and solid financial structure
|
|
|
|
Growth driven by the luxury segment and the foreign market
|
Luxury High Tech line (€M)
|
|
Sustainability line (€M)
|
|
Abroad (€M)
|
|
|
|
|
29%of total revenues in 2019
+47% yoy
|
2019
|
|
11.4
|
2018
|
|
7.8
|
2017
|
|
6.1
|
2016
|
|
3.9
|
|
|
+55%
|
2015
|
2.0
|
2015-2019
|
CAGR
|
|
|
12%of total revenues in 2019
+27% yoy
|
2019
|
|
4.8
|
2018
|
|
3.8
|
2017
|
|
3.5
|
2016
|
|
3.2
|
2015
|
2.7
|
+16%
|
2015-2019
|
|
|
CAGR
|
|
|
32%of total revenues in 2019
+24% yoy
|
2019
|
|
13.1
|
2018
|
10.5
|
|
2017
|
9.5
|
|
2016
|
8.5
|
|
|
|
+13%
|
2015
|
8.0
|
2015-2019
|
CAGR
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The LUXURY SEGMENT
4.8 €M revenues
+27% yoy
11.4 €M revenues
+47% yoy
|
LUXURY HIGH TECH LINE
|
SUSTAINABILITY LINE
|
BIOCLIMATIC PERGOLAS
|
ZIP SCREENS
|
|
|
|
Trendsetter in Innovation: a key factor in our success
+3%
Revenues
invested in R&D
50 + 5
vs 2018
Patents
for technical solutions
Innovative SME
7
Employees dedicated to R&D
30 + 4
vs 2018
Protected
design models
4
New products
launched in 2020
7
New products in pipeline
to be released in 2021
3 new patents filed in the last 30 days
|
|
|
|
The value of Design
3
Top international design prizes awarded in 2020
|
|
|
|
Affiliated dealer network: unique example in Europe
More than 6% of TO annually invested in brand awareness
GIBUS Atelier network in 2019
30.8 €M Revenues (75%)
+19.3% vs 2018
Strong growth in Italy(+16.7%)
and Abroad(+25.2%)
Branded shop in shop format
|
|
|
|
Leader in digitalization: Lead Generation process
9.000 leads
generated in 2019
70% conversation rate
lead to opportunity
Fully integrated system
based on Saleforce CRM
|
Media Mix
|
Up to 80
|
lead is checked and
|
communication
|
leads/day
|
processed
|
campaigns
|
|
(24h guaranteed for
|
|
|
1°contact)
Customized online platform forGibus Atelier dealers
1 collaborator completely dedicated to lead qualification
|
lead is
|
For each lead an
|
|
assignedto a Gibus
|
algorithm based
|
If the process is
|
Atelier via Salesforce
|
assignment ranking is
|
successfull
|
|
created
|
we finalize a sale
|
|
|
|
Thanks to continous
|
|
|
report we monitor the
|
|
|
opportunity progress
|
|
|
|
|
Our Strategy
Accelerate the path of organic growthbased on 4 strategic guidelines
-
focus on luxury high tech and sustainability
-
international expansion
-
brand awareness
-
optimization of production capacity
Financing a path of external growth
-
European or Italiansmall/medium-sized companies
-
commercial network abroad also on complementary distribution channels
-
enhance the presence in the main European markets
|
|
|
|
2020 key facts
Luxury segment strengthened
|
by product updates
|
by new releases in 2020
|
Extension of maximum
|
•3 new Click Cable
|
dimensions in bioclimatic
|
models (sustainability
|
pergolas (luxury high-tech
|
line)
|
line)
|
•New Glisse R sliding
|
|
|
glass system designed
|
|
and patented by
|
|
Gibus R&D team
|
|
|
|
Covid-19 impacts
Quick adoption of safety and sanitary protocols to minimize the risks
Office employees in smartworking mode
Plants shut down since March 16th
Action plan for liquidity protection
Net income of the year 2019 proposed to be fully allocated to the extraordinary reserve
The company proved in the last years its ability to promptly react to new scenarios, such as now. Gibus financial solidity grants cash autonomy to support both operational needs and development programs.
Considering the unpredictable situation the management took all possible actions to preserve economic and financial health of the company
Today it is not possible to predict how long the Covid emergency will last, or its overall impact on the economic system, and so it is not possible to estimate its effects on the current year reasults. However, the sensitivity analysis arranged by the management, even in case of a strong reduction of revenues, do not show issues in terms of assets and liabilities evaluation.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
