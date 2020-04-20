Gibus S p A : IRTOP SMART INVESTOR DAY

+21.5% EBITDAproving the capability to absorb massive investments in operating expenses to support commercial expansion and brand awareness

More than 6% of TO annually invested in brand awareness

Covid-19 impacts

Quick adoption of safety and sanitary protocols to minimize the risks

Office employees in smartworking mode

Plants shut down since March 16th

Action plan for liquidity protection

Net income of the year 2019 proposed to be fully allocated to the extraordinary reserve

The company proved in the last years its ability to promptly react to new scenarios, such as now. Gibus financial solidity grants cash autonomy to support both operational needs and development programs.

Considering the unpredictable situation the management took all possible actions to preserve economic and financial health of the company

Today it is not possible to predict how long the Covid emergency will last, or its overall impact on the economic system, and so it is not possible to estimate its effects on the current year reasults. However, the sensitivity analysis arranged by the management, even in case of a strong reduction of revenues, do not show issues in terms of assets and liabilities evaluation.