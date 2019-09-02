Gift Hampers HK: Gift Greener This Mid-autumn Festival

Mid-Autumn Festival is one of the biggest celebrations in Hong Kong. However, it has for long been one of the biggest environmental problems for the city. Every year, tons of food are wasted and each family throws away a countless amount of plastic glow sticks and gift packages.

As an environmentally conscious gift company, Gift Hampers HK is willing to take responsibility for our environment by introducing plastic-lite hamper options. No cellophane wrapping, tape, fillers or ribbons are used in their eco-plastic lite hampers. It helps reducing the usage of cellophane by 90%. The cellophane they used on classic hampers are 100% biodegradable and the basket insert are 100% recyclable & reusable as well.

Justin Chung, founder of Gift Hampers HK, has made it clear: “Gifting hampers can be both sustainable and joyful. By adopting better environmental practices and focusing on sustainability, we provided eco-plastic lite hamper options and encourage our customers to return their gift basket to us for recycling”.

Gift Hampers HK introduced their own recycling programme as well as #GiftHampersReuse Social Media Campaign. The campaign promotes environmental awareness by encouraging people to show how they reused their gift baskets with hashtag #GiftHamperReuse on Instagram.

By providing plastic lite hampers and reusable baskets, Gift Hampers HK encourages customers to choose an eco-friendly option and to reduce single use plastic and waste. It provides an opportunity to actively engage in the common fight for our environment and the good quality of life. Not only does the company provide hampers in eco-plastic packaging during festive seasons including Mid-Autumn Festival, Christmas and Chinese New Year but also gourmet and baby hampers for many different occasions.

About Gift Hampers HK

Gift Hampers HK has emerged as the leading hamper specialists with operations in Hong Kong, Singapore and Malaysia.

The company prides itself in curating exclusive gift baskets, specializing in items sourced from around the globe. Gift Hampers HK has been awarded D-Mark certification and is recognised as Hong Kong’s emerging service brand of 2017.

