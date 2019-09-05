Gift of $1.1M by Local Restaurateur Hu Odom Helps Build Next Generation of Restaurant Leaders

Norfolk, VA, Sept. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Future top chefs and restaurateurs—students of Maury High School and Norfolk Technical Center, were joined by Mayor Kenny Alexander, Dawn Sweeney, President and CEO of the National Restaurant Association and Dr. Sharon Byrdsong, Superintendent of Norfolk Public Schools, at 8:30am Wednesday, September 4th to celebrate the launch of the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation’s (NRAEF) ProStart® program. A generous $1.1 million donation by local restaurateur Houston “Hu” Odom will fund the launch of the two-year culinary arts and restaurant management program.

“Created by the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation, ProStart® is the best initiation and early training I know of for the restaurant industry,” said Hu Odom, president and founder of BOTH, Inc. which owns 21 Golden Corral franchises in five states. “Many low-income and otherwise disadvantaged high school students don’t have access to ProStart® or any other similar program. Perhaps private funding can help open the door to these students to give them an opportunity for easier access to the restaurant industry, restaurant management and the culinary arts. And that's what we're trying to achieve here in Norfolk, Virginia.”

Other high-ranking VIPS and area dignitaries at today’s ProStart event included NRAEF President Rob Gifford, Norfolk Public Schools Board Chair Dr. Noëlle M. Gabriel and Virginia Restaurant, Travel & Lodging Association’s (VRLTA) President and CEO Eric Terry and other valued supporters. VIPs and attendees were treated to ProStart®-inspired foods.

“We are excited and grateful when industry icons like Hu Odom invest in the next generation of restaurant and foodservice leaders,” said Rob Gifford, president of the NRAEF. “Hu’s donation will ensure young people in Norfolk and Hampton Roads can obtain the skills and training they need to pursue any of the limitless job and career opportunities our industry has to offer.”

Hu Odom’s donation will allow for direct investments in local classrooms to ensure that students have the training and work readiness skills needed for success in Virginia’s growing hospitality industry. “Whether ProStart® students go on to a career in the restaurant industry really isn’t important. My hope is that students can take the skills learned in ProStart® and leverage them in whatever industry they choose to pursue,” Hu Odom said.

“I’m very excited about ProStart and I’m looking forward to seeing what the year has to offer,” said Jahquan Christopher, a senior at Lake Taylor High School who attends the program at Norfolk Technical Center. “I can’t wait to get started.”

Odom’s donation to ProStart® was given in conjunction with the seven-figure donation he also made to Tidewater Community College to further broaden his philanthropic impact on Hampton Roads’ next generation of leaders.

