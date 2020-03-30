Gifts Novelty and Souvenirs Market 2019-2023 | Product Innovation and Premiumization to Boost Growth | Technavio

Technavio has been monitoring the gifts novelty and souvenirs market and it is poised to grow by USD 16.33 billion during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Request latest free sample report of 2020-2024
Technavio has published a latest market research report titled Global Gifts Novelty and Souvenirs Market 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. American Greetings, Card Factory, Hallmark Licensing, Spencer Gifts and Walt Disney Company are some of the major market participants. The product innovation and premiumization will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Product innovation and premiumization has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.
Gifts Novelty and Souvenirs Market 2019-2023 : Segmentation
Gifts Novelty and Souvenirs Market is segmented as below:
-
Product
-
Souvenirs and novelty items
-
Seasonal decorations
-
Greeting cards
-
Other gift items
Gifts Novelty and Souvenirs Market 2019-2023 : Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our gifts novelty and souvenirs market report covers the following areas:
-
Gifts Novelty and Souvenirs Market Size
-
Gifts Novelty and Souvenirs Market Trends
-
Gifts Novelty and Souvenirs Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies increased demand for personalized gift products as one of the prime reasons driving the gifts novelty and souvenirs market growth during the next few years.
Gifts Novelty and Souvenirs Market 2019-2023 : Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the gifts novelty and souvenirs market, including some of the vendors such as American Greetings, Card Factory, Hallmark Licensing, Spencer Gifts and Walt Disney Company. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the gifts novelty and souvenirs market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Gifts Novelty and Souvenirs Market 2019-2023 : Key Highlights
-
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2019-2023
-
Detailed information on factors that will assist gifts novelty and souvenirs market growth during the next five years
-
Estimation of the gifts novelty and souvenirs market size and its contribution to the parent market
-
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behaviour
-
The growth of the gifts novelty and souvenirs market
-
Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
-
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of gifts novelty and souvenirs market vendors
Table Of Contents :
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
-
Market ecosystem
-
Market characteristics
-
Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
-
Market definition
-
Market sizing 2018
-
Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
-
Bargaining power of buyers
-
Bargaining power of suppliers
-
Threat of new entrants
-
Threat of substitutes
-
Threat of rivalry
-
Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
-
Market segmentation by product
-
Comparison by product
-
Souvenirs and novelty items - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
-
Seasonal decorations - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
-
Greeting cards - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
-
Other gift items - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
-
Market opportunity by product
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
-
Market segmentation by distribution channel
-
Comparison by distribution channel
-
Offline - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
-
Online - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
-
Market opportunity by distribution channel
PART 09: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
-
Geographic segmentation
-
Geographic comparison
-
EMEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
-
Americas - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
-
APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
-
Key leading countries
-
Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
-
Market drivers
-
Market challenges
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
-
Increased demand for personalized gift products
-
Growing demand for non-seasonal gifts
-
Increased offering of specialized merchandise
-
Other trends
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
-
Overview
-
Landscape disruption
-
Competitive scenario
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
-
Vendors covered
-
Vendor classification
-
Market positioning of vendors
-
American Greetings
-
Card Factory
-
Hallmark Licensing
-
Spencer Gifts
-
Walt Disney Company
PART 15: APPENDIX
-
Research methodology
-
List of abbreviations
PART 16: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO
