GigNet, Inc. : is New Corporate Name for Cobalt Holdings, Inc.

New Name Reflects Consistency of Brand with Company’s Mexican Subsidiary

Cobalt Holdings, Inc. announced today that it has adopted “GigNet, Inc.” as its new corporate name, reflecting the highly successful branding efforts of its GigNet telecommunications company in the Mexican Caribbean.

“Effective today, we are now GigNet, Inc.,” said Chairman & CEO Paul A. Moore. “This exciting change aligns the entire company with a single focus on the strong brand and market position we have established with GigNet in Mexico, and simplifies our messaging and positioning to our customers, partners, and investors. Put simply, we have moved from a development company to an operating company. GigNet’s new corporate website address is www.GigNetInc.com.

Moore said the Company recently completed a 200-kilometer fiber-optic network from Playa Mujeres to Cancun to Tulum, along with a local sales office and Network Operations Center (NOC), to sell managed broadband solutions to its hospitality and enterprise customers. “We are setting a new international standard in the market for single-source broadband, Internet, WiFi, and security solutions to our customers. We are providing fully redundant dedicated – not shared – bandwidth to our customers, with guaranteed up time and local, 24/7 multi-lingual customer support.

“Our disruptive market solution includes offering up to 1 Gig to each hotel property with fiber-to-the-premise and a seamless roaming WiFi solution – with no capital investment by hotel owners, in exchange for a small per-room, per-day fee. Our managed service solves the number one complaint of hotel guests – bad WiFi. Our solution is resulting in higher social media reviews for hotels, which, in turn, can mean higher room rates. Our advanced technology also enables hospitality customers to take better advantage of video streaming, cyber security, mobile apps, and other hospitality innovations that improve customer satisfaction and enhance hotel bottom lines. This is unique to the region and differentiates us from our competitors,” Moore added.

GigNet is planning additional marketing branding and sales initiatives in Mexico to further strengthen its already strong market presence. Recently, GigNet’s fiber-optic network was uninterrupted by a massive power outage affecting the entire Yucatan Peninsula. And it is expanding enhanced cyber security services to its managed services portfolio, partnering with Washington D.C. Good Harbor Risk Management, LLC, headed by cyber security expert and author Richard A. Clarke, who also is joining GigNet’s Corporate Senior Advisory Board.

About GigNet: GigNet is the Mexican Caribbean brand of GigNet, Inc. Through its Mexico operating subsidiaries, Cobalt Broadband Services S.A. de C.V. and Sanalto Redes Peninsular, S.A.P.I. de C.V., the Company is a fully licensed telecommunications provider in Mexico. The Company has completed a 200-kilometer fiber-optic broadband network in the Mexican Caribbean, one of the largest and fastest growing tourism destinations in the world, with over 160,000 hotel rooms and over 23 million annual airport visitors.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190415005501/en/