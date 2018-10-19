Gigabyte Technology : Optimizes Motherboards Ahead Of Intel 9000 CPUs' Debut

Taipei, Taiwan, October 19th, 2018 - GIGABYTE TECHNOLOGY Co. Ltd, a leading manufacturer of motherboards and graphics cards, announced the release of new BIOS updates which provide support for the highly-anticipated Intel 9000 processors. GIGABYTE's engineering teams have developed BIOS updates for the Z370, H370, B360, H310 motherboards to provide the best support for Intel's next-gen CPUs. The newest BIOS updates are now available on the official GIGABYTE website for users to download and upgrade their systems. The complete lineup of motherboards and their corresponding download links are listed below:
Z370 Chipset
H370 Chipset
B360 Chipset
H310 Chipset
GIGABYTE will continue to release new BIOS updates for the best system performance and stability. For more details, please visit the official GIGABYTE website: https://www.gigabyte.com/Motherboard
To learn more about GIGABYTE: http://www.gigabyte.com
Disclaimer
Gigabyte Technology Co. Ltd. published this content on 19 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 October 2018 02:17:08 UTC