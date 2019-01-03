Gigabyte Technology : Selected as Hardware Partner of Choice for MooseFS by Tuxera

Taipei, Taiwan, January 3rd 2019 - GIGABYTE continues to win over more enterprises with our hardware platforms, by offering the best combination of performance, flexibility and cost efficiency in a barebones server, and is now proud to announce being selected as the hardware of choice offered byTuxera for theirMooseFS high performance storage system. And as part of this new partnership, Tuxera will be showcasing a live demonstration of a MooseFS turnkey storage appliance duringCES 2019.

MooseFS by Tuxera, is the company's high-performance enterprise storage platform, a fault tolerant, distributed parallel file system designed for the HPC market. Being a software defined storage platform, MooseFS is of course hardware agnostic and can run on any x86 server platform. However, Tuxera also wanted to go a step further and create a turnkey appliance for MooseFS, offering a combined hardware and software storage solution for even faster and easier deployment into their customer's data center.

▲ HOW MooseFS BY TUXERA WORKS

After evaluating multiple other hardware OEMs, Tuxera concluded that for their use cases GIGABYTE servers are the most suitable choice. Tuxera's Director of Enterprise Solutions, Heinrich von Keler, explains why:

'GIGABYTE offers a number of very flexible server platforms that provide the ability to combine CPU and GPU compute and storage within the same chassis. This is very beneficial to our customers as it allows them to run our storage platform alongside complementary applications, such as machine learning workloads on GPUs, within the same physical server - maximizing their physical hardware investment and resource utilization.'

'GIGABYTE also offers platforms with provide a multiple number of compute nodes within a single chassis, offering extremely dense compute solutions which are ideal for the architecture of MooseFS. Finally, GIGABYTE also has a very flexible way of working with its customers, which is very appealing both for us and our end users.'

▲ TUXERA's HEINRICH VON KELER ON WHY THEY HAVE PARTNERED WITH GIGABYTE

GIGABYTE is looking forward to partner with Tuxera to provide deliver a high-performance, flexible and cost-efficient storage platform to meet the storage needs of customers in HPC, automotive, digital media or even oil and gas exploration.

As part of this new partnership, Tuxera will be running a live demonstration of the MooseFS turnkey storage appliance at next month's CES show in Las Vegas. Using a GIGABYTE H261-N80 which combines four hot-pluggable, dual-socket Intel Xeon Scalable compute nodes into a single 2U chassis, the demonstration will feature benchmark testing of one Master and three Chunk servers (four nodes in total) and multiple VMs running on each machine simultaneously.

▲ GIGABYTE's H261-N80 2U 4 NODE SERVER FOR MooseFS TURNKEY STORAGE APPLIANCE

CES attendees that wish to see the live demonstration of MooseFS and learn more about Tuxera's storage solutions may contact Tuxera directlyto arrange an appointment at their suite. CES attendees may also visit GIGABYTE at Booth #21423, Ground Floor, South Hall 1during the show to learn more about their various server hardware platforms.

