Gigabyte Technology : Unveils GeForce® GTX 1660Ti series graphics card

Taipei, Taiwan, February 22th, 2019 - GIGABYTE, the world's leading premium gaming hardware manufacturer, today announced the latest GeForce® GTX 1660Ti graphics cards powered by NVIDIA TuringTM architecture. GIGABYTE launched 5 graphics cards - AORUS GeForce®GTX 1660Ti 6G, GeForce®GTX 1660Ti GAMING OC 6G, GeForce®GTX 1660Ti WINDFORCE OC 6G, GeForce®GTX 1660Ti OC 6G, GeForce®GTX 1660Ti MINI ITX OC 6G.These GeForce®GTX 1660Ti graphics cards not only use overclocked GPUs certified by GIGABYTE but are also built with GIGABYTE cooling systems for game enthusiasts pursuing remarkable performance and the best gaming experience.

The top-of-the-line AORUS GeForce®GTX 1660Ti 6Ggraphics card, featuring ultra-luxury components, demonstrates AORUS's pursuit of perfection. AORUS provides an all-around cooling solution for all key components of the graphics card. AORUS takes care of not only the GPU but also the VRAM and MOSFET, to ensure a stable overclock operation and longer life. WINDFORCE 3x 80mm cooling system is the most innovative cooling solution that provides the most efficient thermal performance for the graphics card. AORUS graphics are dedicated to perfect quality. With 5 composite heat-pipes directly touching the GPU and an excellent circuit design with top-grade materials, the thermal design not only helps maximize the performance of the GPU but also allows the card to maintain stable and long-life operation. In addition, AORUS GeForce®GTX 1660Ti also integrates a stylish metal back-plate with RGB illumination and comes with the latest, built in RGB Fusion 2.0 which customers can synchronize various lighting effects with other AORUS devices.

GeForce®GTX 1660Ti GAMING OC 6G is the best Triple fan solution for users. GIGABYTE patented 'Alternate Spinning'and unique blade fan features are designed to increase airflow and are built with 3 composite heat-pipes to help dissipate heat from the GPU quickly. With RGB Fusion 2.0, Ultra-Durable top-grade materials and protection back-plate, GAMING OC graphics card delivers the best quality for the customers.

GeForce®GTX 1660Ti WINDFORCE OC 6G and GeForce®GTX 1660Ti OC 6G are the best Dual fan solutions for users. WINDFORCE OC is embedded with two 100mm fans and OC with two 90mm fans. With features such as alternate spinning, unique blade fan and composite heat-pipes, customers have the best thermal solution. In addition, the back-plate not only provides an aesthetical shape but also enhances the structure of the graphics card to provide complete protection.

GeForce®GTX 1660TiMINI ITX OC 6G is designed for small chassis. With excellent circuit design and top-grade materials,GIGABYTE leads the industry in minimizing the length of the original graphics card from more than 23 cm to less than 17 cm for a compact design to satisfy users who prefer small chassis and allow gamers who expect strong performance to experience the power in any gaming masterpieces.