Gigabyte Technology : Unveils Ultra-High Density 16 x TESLA P4 Inference Engine

Taipei, Taiwan, 18th October 2018 - The G291-2G0 is the latest addition to GIGABYTE's popularIntel Xeon Scalable HPC server product family, featuring industry leading GPU density due to GIGABYTE's extensive thermal and mechanical engineering expertise. The highlight of the 2U form factor G291-2G0 is the ability to accommodate up to 16 x NVIDIA P4 single slot cards, the world's fastest deep learning inference GPU to enable smart, responsive AI-based applications.

The G291-2G0 features dual Intel Xeon Scalable family processors with a TDP up to 205W, 6 channels of memory and 24 x DIMM slots for up to 1.5TB of memory per system, and is future ready for Intel's upcoming Octane DC Persistent Memory (Apache Pass).

G291-2G0 FRONT VIEW

Storage wise, the G291-2G0 features a capacity for 8 x 2.5' hot swap SATA/SAS drives in the front, and an option for two additional 2.5' (7mm) SATA/SAS drives to be installed internally, or one SATAIII port can be used instead for a SATA DOM module, both of which are ideal for applications such an OS boot disk.

G291-2G0 TOP VIEW

The G291-2G0 also includes dual onboard 10GbE Base-T networking ports (via Intel® X550-AT2 chipset), as well as a dedicated management port and Aspeed AST2500 controller for remote management via GIGABYTE's user friendly GSM (GIGABYTE Server Management) software platform. Expansion wise, the G291-2G0 includes 2 x PCIe x16 half-length low-profile slots in the rear for additional networking or storage card options.

G291-2G0 REAR VIEW

Most importantly, the G291-2G0 has been designed specifically to support NVIDIA's Tesla P4 accelerator, which has been labelled as the world's fastest deep learning inference GPU for scale-out servers. The Tesla P4 is described by NVIDIA as being able to slash inference latency by up to 10X in any hyper-scale infrastructure while providing an incredible 40X better energy efficiency compared to CPUs.

G291-2G0 RISER CARD W/ 4 x TESLA P4

The ability of GIGABYTE's G291-2G0 to support up to 16 x Tesla P4 GPGPU cards via four riser cards makes it ideal to be used as a high-density inference engine in the data center, and unlock a new wave of AI services such as speech recognition, image and video processing (such as an Intelligent Video Analytics Platform), or recommender systems used in online shopping & video streaming.

GIGABYTE continues to lead the HPC industry with products that are on-point to meet our customer's performance needs in DNN training and inference while also lowering OPEX through ease of management and maintenance as well as power & cooling efficiency.

Please visit https://www.gigabyte.com/Buy for more information on where to buy the G291-2G0.