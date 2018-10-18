Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Gigabyte Technology : Unveils Ultra-High Density 16 x TESLA P4 Inference Engine

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/18/2018 | 04:13am CEST

Taipei, Taiwan, 18th October 2018 - The G291-2G0 is the latest addition to GIGABYTE's popularIntel Xeon Scalable HPC server product family, featuring industry leading GPU density due to GIGABYTE's extensive thermal and mechanical engineering expertise. The highlight of the 2U form factor G291-2G0 is the ability to accommodate up to 16 x NVIDIA P4 single slot cards, the world's fastest deep learning inference GPU to enable smart, responsive AI-based applications.

The G291-2G0 features dual Intel Xeon Scalable family processors with a TDP up to 205W, 6 channels of memory and 24 x DIMM slots for up to 1.5TB of memory per system, and is future ready for Intel's upcoming Octane DC Persistent Memory (Apache Pass).

G291-2G0 FRONT VIEW

Storage wise, the G291-2G0 features a capacity for 8 x 2.5' hot swap SATA/SAS drives in the front, and an option for two additional 2.5' (7mm) SATA/SAS drives to be installed internally, or one SATAIII port can be used instead for a SATA DOM module, both of which are ideal for applications such an OS boot disk.

G291-2G0 TOP VIEW

The G291-2G0 also includes dual onboard 10GbE Base-T networking ports (via Intel® X550-AT2 chipset), as well as a dedicated management port and Aspeed AST2500 controller for remote management via GIGABYTE's user friendly GSM (GIGABYTE Server Management) software platform. Expansion wise, the G291-2G0 includes 2 x PCIe x16 half-length low-profile slots in the rear for additional networking or storage card options.

G291-2G0 REAR VIEW

Most importantly, the G291-2G0 has been designed specifically to support NVIDIA's Tesla P4 accelerator, which has been labelled as the world's fastest deep learning inference GPU for scale-out servers. The Tesla P4 is described by NVIDIA as being able to slash inference latency by up to 10X in any hyper-scale infrastructure while providing an incredible 40X better energy efficiency compared to CPUs.

G291-2G0 RISER CARD W/ 4 x TESLA P4

The ability of GIGABYTE's G291-2G0 to support up to 16 x Tesla P4 GPGPU cards via four riser cards makes it ideal to be used as a high-density inference engine in the data center, and unlock a new wave of AI services such as speech recognition, image and video processing (such as an Intelligent Video Analytics Platform), or recommender systems used in online shopping & video streaming.

GIGABYTE continues to lead the HPC industry with products that are on-point to meet our customer's performance needs in DNN training and inference while also lowering OPEX through ease of management and maintenance as well as power & cooling efficiency.

Please visit https://www.gigabyte.com/Buy for more information on where to buy the G291-2G0.

Disclaimer

Gigabyte Technology Co. Ltd. published this content on 18 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2018 02:12:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:20aSOUTH KOREAN FIRMS TO STAY IN IRAN DESPITE US SANCTIONS : Envoy
AQ
05:19aSTARHUB : pursuing network sharing to cut costs
AQ
05:18aUFP TECHNOLOGIES : Improve Patient Outcomes with UFP Technologies and Dielectrics’ Custom Manufactured Solutions – Visit Us At MD&M Minneapolis 2018
PU
05:16aVOLVO : EU lawmakers to back 35 percent CO2 cut for trucks by 2030 - sources
RE
05:13aSEGA SAMMY : Receives Award for Excellence in Corporate Disclosure from Securities Analysts Association of Japan
PU
05:13aSHIONOGI : to Announce Corporate Personnel Reassignment
PU
05:11aExxon Mobil looks to sign LNG supply deal with Zhejiang Energy - executive
RE
05:07aKRATON CORPORATION : Declares Force Majeure on Selected Products as a Result of Hurricane Michael
PR
05:03aRAWSON OIL AND GAS : Notice of intention to delist
PU
04:58aSINGAPORE PRESS : SPHMBO Unveils Largest Sequential LED-lit Billboard with Martell
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. data drags oil lower; dollar up after Fed minutes
2GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LTD : GEELY AUTOMOBILE : China's Geely 'corrects' rumours about presidential family ..
3ALUMINA LIMITED : ALUMINA : Alcoa Corp Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Release
4At Facebook, public funds join push to remove Zuckerberg as chairman
5HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL : HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL : Story on Zhoushan in talks with Exxon Mobil on ethylene pl..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.