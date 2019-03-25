Gigabyte Technology : Z390 AORUS XTREME WATERFORCE Motherboard Wins 2019 Red Dot Design Award

Taipei, Taiwan, March 25th, 2019 - GIGABYTE TECHNOLOGY Co. Ltd, a leading manufacturer of motherboards and graphics cards, announced that the GIGABYTE Z390 AORUS XTREME WATERFORCE Motherboard has won a 2019 Red Dot Design Award, earning the approval of the evaluation committee for the motherboard's cutting-edge design and Ultra Durable quality.

Established in 1955, the Red Dot Design Award is a highly prestigious professional design award and is one of four major international design awards along with the iF design award from Germany, IDEA from the US, and G-Mark from Japan. Red Dot Design Award Entries are evaluated by design experts based on the entry's level of innovation, functionality, ergonomics, durability, and much more. GIGABYTE Z390 AORUS XTREME WATERFORCE's stylish aesthetics, monster performance, excellent functionality, reliable durability, and highly innovative design are some of the main aspects that stood out to the evaluation committee and allowed it to earn such a renowned award.

GIGABYTE Z390 AORUS XTREME WATERFORCE is based on the newest Intel® Z390 chipset and offers a cutting-edge, extended monoblock design for the most optimal cooling for the processor, chipset, and VRM. Z390 AORUS XTREME WATERFORCE has exclusive, built-in liquid leakage detection which activates the protective mechanism if the system detects any liquid coolants on the monoblock so users can be assured of the motherboard's reliability and durability. The motherboard also offers customizable, multiple lighting zones with multi-color, digital LED lighting along with smart temperature control. With GIGABYTE critically acclaimed Ultra Durable technology and patented design, gamers or liquid cooling enthusiasts can easily and conveniently build their personalized platform with all the important features of a high end gaming rig for the best performance, durability, and extreme cooling.

'We are incredibly honored that the Z390 AORUS XTREME WATERFORCE Motherboard has received a 2019 Red Dot award and this achievement is truly a testament to all the hard work and focus GIGABYTE has laid forth into developing this motherboard.' said Jackson Hsu, Director of the GIGABYTE Channel Solutions Product Development Division. 'Gamers today expect increasingly better performance, heat dissipation, and aesthetics. Many modders and liquid cooling enthusiasts prefer to build their systems with AORUS motherboards and we recognize that customizability is one of their biggest demands when building their systems. Z390 AORUS XTREME WATERFORCE is the ideal platform for users who seek the best performance, lowest temperatures, and the coolest aesthetics. We will continue to develop products that not only meet the demands of users but allow builders to truly take control of their own systems.'

Red Dot Design Award criteria focuses on exceptional design as well as cutting-edge innovation. Z390 AORUS XTREME WATERFORCE leads the way in innovation and raises the standard for motherboard design. GIGABYTE's global influence on motherboard design and manufacturing is profound and the Z390 AORUS XTREME WATERFORCE's quality, design, performance, and functionality makes the motherboard a worthy recipient of the 2019 Red Dot Design Award.

