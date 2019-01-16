Log in
Gigabyte Technology : Z390 & C246 Motherboards Support Single Slot 32GB Memory

01/16/2019 | 07:49am EST

Taipei, Taiwan, January 16th, 2019 - GIGABYTE TECHNOLOGY Co. Ltd, a leading manufacturer of motherboards and graphics cards, announced that its Z390 and C246 motherboards now fully support 32GB Unbuffered memory per DIMM slot for up to 128GB total memory capacity on 4DIMM configurations, providing increased memory capacity for users. Additional BIOS updates will soon be rolled out to enable support for other 300 series motherboards.

Up until now, 32GB memory per DIMM slot was primarily limited to workstation ready motherboards with registered memory for users to fulfill memory-intensive tasks on their system. GIGABYTE has worked closely with Intel® to ensure that GIGABYTE Z390 series motherboards paired with 9th Gen. processors can support 32GB memory per DIMM slot.

GIGABYTE engineers have also extended support to the C246 motherboard line so users whose systems have higher memory requirements or users who run more memory-intensive tasks such as setting up a virtual host can enjoy more fluid memory performance on their user configurations. GIGABYTE also continues to develop new BIOS updates to extend support to other 300 series motherboards.

By working closely with Intel®, GIGABYTE engineering continues to stay a step ahead and deliver the most up-to-date solutions. For more information on the features and performance of GIGABYTE and AORUS Motherboards, please visit the GIGABYTE official website for more details. For more GIGABYTE related news, please visit the official GIGABYTE website or GIGABYTE Newsroom.

Disclaimer

Gigabyte Technology Co. Ltd. published this content on 16 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 January 2019 12:48:06 UTC
