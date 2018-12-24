Log in
Gigabyte Technology : to Promote Advancement of Arm Server Ecosystem at HPC Asia 2019

12/24/2018

December 25th 2018, Taipei, Taiwan - GIGABYTE is honored to have been invited on behalf of Linaro to attend next month's HPC Asia to be held in Guangzhou, China, an international conference that aims to provide a platform for HPC researchers, developers and users around the world to exchange ideas, research results and case studies.

Arm is achieving ever greater adoption for both HPC with many recent design wins for supercomputing clusters, and mainstream and cloud following the announcement of Arm instances on AWS. GIGABYTE has been a pioneer and leader in the development and promotion of Arm server hardware as a viable alternative to x86, beginning with our rich offerings of platforms based onCavium's ThunderX andAnnapurna Labs Alpine processors and now with the release of our product line ofMarvell ThunderX2 mainstream rackmount servers. GIGABYTE will also be releasing a new line of servers in 2019 based onGuizhou HXT Semiconductor's (HXT) new StarDragon 4800 line of Arm processors aimed exclusively for the mainland Chinese market.

▲ GIGABYTE's MARVELL THUNDERX2 R-SERIES SERVERS

GIGABYTE's head of product planning and Arm server specialist Akira Hoshino will be a keynote speaker at Linaro's 'Open Source HPC Collaboration on Arm Architecture' workshop which will be held during the conference, where he will talk about the pioneering efforts of GIGABYTE in the Arm server space.

GIGABYTE'S HEAD OF PRODUCT PLANNING AKIRA HOSHINO

GIGABYTE's current mainstream availability Arm server line-up comprises four dual socket ThunderX2 1U and 2U rackmount servers: the 56-core, 2.0GHz R181-T90 andR281-T91, and the 64-core, 2.2GHzR181-T92 andR281-T94. GIGABYTE will also be releasing two new 2U 4 Node ThunderX2 systems in Q2 2019. GIGABYTE's H221-Q20 and H221-Q21, based on the HXT StarDragon 4800 (a 10nm CPU with 48 ARM v8 cores) will also be releasing sometime in 2019. GIGABYTE's ThunderX2 and StarDragon 4800 server products will also both be on display during the conference.

▲ HXT CEO DR. WANG KAI AT STARDRAGON 4800 CPU OFFICIAL LAUNCH IN BEIJING, NOVEMBER 2018
(Image source: http://wangying1.spaces.eepw.com.cn/articles/article/item/157639)

▲ GIGABYTE H221-Q21 AT STARDRAGON 4800 CPU OFFICIAL LAUNCH IN BEIJING, NOVEMBER 2018

Event Details

International Conference on High Performance Computing in Asia-Pacific Region (HPC Asia)

Date: January 14-16, 2019

Location: Vanburgh Hotel, Guangzhou, China

For Further Information:

Event Homepage: https://hpcasia2019.org/

Online Registration: https://hpcasia2019.org/registration1.html

Linaro - Open Source HPC Collaboration on Arm Architecture workshop: https://www.linaro.org/events/workshop/arm-hpc-asia-2019/

GIGABYTE Cavium ThunderX2 Products: https://b2b.gigabyte.com/ARM-Server/Cavium-ThunderX2

HXT StarDragon 4800 Release Anouncement (Chinese): http://www.hxt-semitech.com/News/content/id/258.html

Disclaimer

Gigabyte Technology Co. Ltd. published this content on 24 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 December 2018 12:49:01 UTC
