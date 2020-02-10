Gigamon Industry Veteran Larissa Crandall Recognized on CRN's 2020 Channel Chiefs List

Company delivered record revenue in 2019 and helped grow the channel-initiated pipeline to over 30%

Gigamon Inc., the company providing network visibility and analytics on all information-in-motion, announced today that CRN ® , a brand of The Channel Company, has named Larissa Crandall, Senior Director, Channel Sales Americas, to its 2020 list of Channel Chiefs. This annual list recognizes the top vendor executives who continually demonstrate exemplary leadership, influence, innovation and growth for the IT channel.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200210005205/en/

Crandall holds 20 years of experience as a successful channel sales executive in the high-tech industry, with transforming global partner ecosystems as her focus. A top-performing professional, she has held various leadership positions in the commercial, education and government divisions, and has built her career on building high-performance teams that exceed established goals. At Gigamon, Crandall is focused on partner alignment with sales and technical teams, as well as ensuring partners are supported with the proper training and technical certifications needed to grow their security, network, cloud and business practices.

“Gigamon is taking a channel-first approach and we’re seeking to empower our partners to identify, drive and capitalize on revenue opportunities. Larissa’s dedication to ensuring partner alignment and support has been an incredible contribution to our partner community,” said Shane Buckley, President and COO at Gigamon. “With a channel leader as committed as Larissa, we are confident in the achievement of our digital enterprise goals, and the continued growth of our partnerships.”

This comes on the heels of a successful 2019 for the Gigamon channel program which saw significant growth and key new partnerships. Gigamon also launched a Channel-First initiative, which has helped grow the channel-initiated pipeline to over 30%, driven in part by these key award-winning partners:

Distributor of the Year – Arrow Electronics, Inc.

America’s Partner of the Year – Sirius Computer Solutions, Inc.

Federal Partner of the Year Award – Blackwood

President’s Partner of the Year Award – Worldwide Technology (WWT)

CRN’s 2020 Channel Chiefs list honors the distinguished leaders who have influenced the IT channel with cutting-edge strategies and partnerships. The 2020 Channel Chiefs have shown outstanding commitment, an ability to lead, and a passion for progress within the channel through their partner programs. The Channel Chief honorees were chosen by the CRN editorial staff for their dedication, industry prestige, and exceptional accomplishments in driving the channel agenda and evangelizing the importance of channel partnerships.

“The IT channel is undergoing constant evolution to meet customer demands and changing business environments,” said Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company. “CRN’s Channel Chiefs work tirelessly, leading the industry forward through superior partner programs and strategies with a focus on helping solution providers transform and grow. Our team here at The Channel Company congratulates these outstanding individuals for their dedication to the channel.”

CRN’s 2020 Channel Chiefs list will be featured in the February 2020 issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/ChannelChiefs.

About Gigamon

Gigamon is the first company to deliver unified network visibility and analytics on all information-in-motion, from raw packets to apps, across physical, virtual and cloud infrastructure. We aggregate, transform and analyze network traffic to solve for critical performance and security needs, including rapid threat detection and response, freeing your organization to drive digital innovation. Gigamon has been awarded over 75 technology patents and enjoys industry-leading customer satisfaction with more than 3,000 organizations, including over 80 percent of the Fortune 100. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, Gigamon operates globally. For the full story on how Gigamon can help you to run fast, stay secure and innovate, please visit www.gigamon.com

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

Follow The Channel Company: Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

© 2019. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200210005205/en/