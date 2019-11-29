Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Giglio S p A : 29/11/2019 - Terashop transfer completed_Board of Directors' fulfilments pursuant to art. 2343 - quater of the Italian Civil Code

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/29/2019 | 03:08am EST

GIGLIO GROUP: TERASHOP TRANSFER COMPLETED, BOARD OF DIRECTORS' FULFILMENTS PURSUANT TO ART. 2343-QUATER OF THE ITALIAN CIVIL CODE

Milan, 29 November 2019 - Giglio Group S.p.A. (Ticker GGTV) ("Giglio Group" or the "Company") - a company listed on the STAR segment of Borsa Italiana - following the press releases of 13 September 2019 and 31 October 2019, announces that yesterday its Board of Directors resolved on the verifications required by Art. 2343-quater of the Italian Civil Code regarding the value of the contribution in kind of E-Commerce Outsourcing S.r.L. ("Terashop").

The transfer has been concluded through a paid share capital increase, pursuant to Art. 2441, par. 4, first sentence of the Italian Civil Code, which has been subscribed with the contribution of assets in kind without pre-emptive rights. The share capital increase has been resolved through the transfer of the entirety of Terashop's share capital against the issuance of 757,000 ordinary shares with unit price of € 3.5, for a total countervalue of € 2,649,500 (of which € 151,400 at nominal value), inclusive of the share premium. The share capital increase has been reserved to Terashop's shareholders in proportion to their current holdings in the company's capital.

The Board of Directors proceeded to execute the activities set forth in Art. 2343-quater of the Italian Civil Code, especially by declaring that:

  1. The quotas corresponding to 100% of Terashop's share capital are the object of the transfer;
  2. Pursuant to the report drafted by the independent expert Mr. Massimo Gramondi (hereinafter also referred to as the "Expert"), in accordance with Art. 2343-ter of the Italian Civil code, the value assigned to the object of the transfer is equal to € 2,720,000;
  3. The value assigned to the object of the transfer equals at least the value assigned to it for the purpose of determining the amount in Euro of the share capital increase, i.e. of € 2,649,500, inclusive of the share premium;
  4. Following the reporting date of the Expert's Report set out in letter b), no facts of relevance have taken place such as to have an impact on the value highlighted in said report;
  5. The requisites of good standing and professionalism are met by the Expert, as well as being consistent with regulatory obligations.

Pursuant to Art. 2343-quater, par. 4 of the Italian Civil Code, starting from the registration of the Board of Directors' declaration, which took place yesterday, the totality of the 757,000 ordinary shares without nominal value and with regular dividend, shall be freed from the availability constraint set forth by the Law and shall also be associated with the same ISIN code of the currently outstanding ordinary shares.

Information on Giglio Group:

Founded by Alessandro Giglio in 2003 and listed on the STAR segment of Borsa Italiana ever since 2018, Giglio Group is the leading company for the design, creation and management of high value-added e- commerce platforms in Italy for Fashion, Design, Lifestyle and, more recently, Food sectors. The Company is based in Milan, but it is also present with offices in New York, Shanghai, Hong Kong, Rome, Lugano and Genoa.

Thanks to its remarkable expertise, Giglio Group accompanies its customers in the online distribution of their products through a unique platform, starting from the implementation of fully tailor-made and managed monobrand e-store. Moreover, the Company integrates its business with the dedicated placement on main marketplaces worldwide, ensuring the online management of both new and off-season collections. The uniqueness of a "complete-supply-chain" online service thus ensures a 100% sell-through rate.

For further information:

Investor Relations: ir@giglio.org(+39)0283974207

Press Office

Close to Media

Tel.+39 02 7000 6237

Nicola Guglielmi - nicola.guglielmi@closetomedia.it

Loredana Caponio - loredana.caponio@closetomedia.it

Cecilia Isella - cecilia.isella@closetomedia.it

Disclaimer

Giglio Group S.p.A. published this content on 29 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 November 2019 08:07:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:38aPIPELINE ENGINEERING : Interim results announcement for the six months ended 30 september 2019
PU
03:38aBANK OF JAPAN : Timetable and Schedule of U.S. Dollar Funds-Supplying Operations 
PU
03:38aBANK OF JAPAN : Outline of Outright Purchases of Japanese Government Securities 
PU
03:38aPIPELINE ENGINEERING : Upcoming report on EU instruments to stabilise farmers' income
PU
03:38aMAJOR TRANSACTION AND CONTINUING CONNECTED TRANSACTION : Finance leasing framework agreement
PU
03:38aRED PINE EXPLORATION : Appoints New CFO
PU
03:38aPRESS RELEASE : Profit of euro127.5mn in 9M 2019 and new investments
PU
03:38aMODERN DENTAL : Voluntary disclosure third quarter key operational data
PU
03:38aBANK OF JAPAN : Schedules of Outright Purchases of CP and Corporate Bonds 
PU
03:38aG VISION INTERNATIONAL : Poll results of the special general meeting held on 29 november 2019
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Top U.S. retailers absorb tariff pressure ahead of holiday shopping season
2E.ON SE : E.ON SE: E.ON moves forward successfully with innogy integration; operating business solid
3CHONGQING CHANGAN AUTOMOBILE COMPANY : France's PSA to sell stake in smaller Chinese tie-up as sales slide
4China Protests U.S. Law Supporting Hong Kong but Signals Hope for Trade Deal -- 2nd update
5KINNEVIK AB : Temporary increased number of shares and votes in Kinnevik

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group