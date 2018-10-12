Log in
Giift Loyalty Marketplace Reaches $1bn in Transactions in Q3 '18

10/12/2018 | 09:01am CEST

NEW YORK, October 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Revised target: $10bn in transactions by 2020

Today, Giift, the Loyalty Marketplace specializing in the exchange of loyalty currencies (points, miles, gift cards, rewards) announced that it delivered $1bn in transactions in Q3 '18, two years ahead initial plan.

Giift continuous success is the result of increasing adoption of its loyalty marketplace technology by financial institutions. "We see a trend from banks, credit card processors and payment providers to consolidate and scale all their issuing and redemption technologies and channels. Giift end to end loyalty technology and marketplace is the best answer to that trend," says company co-founder and CEO Laurent Xatart.

"We also see Malls, large Retails, Insurance, Utilities, Hospitality, Airlines willing to onboard Giift, for the same reasons," adds Co-Founder and Director Pascal Xatart.

About Giift.com: Giift is a Loyalty Marketplace, where points, rewards, miles, gift cards can be tracked, issued and exchanged. Giift operates in more than 50 countries, with offices in New York, London, Singapore, Wuhan, Nairobi, Dubai, Jakarta, New Delhi, and Colombo. Giift business model is transaction based.

For more information about this story, contact:

Pascal Xatart, Co-Founder & Director
+44-747-0605-095
pascal.xatart@giift.com 
www.giift.com 

SOURCE Giift.com


© PRNewswire 2018
