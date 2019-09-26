Log in
Gilbarco Veeder-Root Introduces Passport Express Lane™ Self-Checkout System for Convenience Stores

09/26/2019 | 11:01am EDT

GREENSBORO, N.C., Sept. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gilbarco Veeder-Root introduces Passport Express Lane, a self-checkout system designed to seamlessly integrate with the modern convenience store environment. Express Lane is the latest addition to Gilbarco Veeder-Root’s Passport POS Suite of C-store solutions and is now available with Passport Version 12.02.

Express Lane is designed to help C-stores run more efficiently and enhance the consumer experience by offering more checkout options. With retailers moving toward frictionless solutions, Express Lane keeps convenience stores convenient by allowing consumers to pay quickly and ultimately reduce lines at checkout counters. For managers and C-store employees, Express Lane can alleviate staffing issues, especially during times of low unemployment rates and fewer job applicants.

Gilbarco Veeder-Root’s new self-checkout system also helps increase consumer loyalty by appealing to the growing number of “self-service shoppers” who want to control their checkout experience without compromising on security.  With Express Lane’s Control Console application, cashiers can quickly monitor and support consumers during their transactions from close proximity behind the counter. Express Lane also integrates seamlessly into the Passport ecosystem. Passport users will notice familiar operations with the same reporting, interface, and support mechanisms. 

“Convenience stores are retail spaces that require unique designs and applications to meet the needs of business owners and consumers,” Chris Whitley, VP of North America Sales and Marketing said. “Express Lane is the result of countless hours spent listening to customers’ needs and concerns.  This new solution will be a gamechanger for business owners, c-store managers and employees, and ultimately the consumer.”

Express Lane offers a custom look and feel to make the self-checkout area fit naturally with the rest of the store. It supports the latest payment options including credit, debit, and contactless. Express Lane also complements Express Ordering, Gilbarco Veeder-Root’s foodservice solution. Consumers simply scan their Express Ordering ticket at the at the Express Lane kiosk for a seamless shopping experience.

To learn more about Express Lane and the rest of the Passport POS Suite, visit www.gilbarco.com or visit us at the 2019 NACS Show in Atlanta October 2-4, 2019 at booth #4331.

About Gilbarco Veeder-Root

Gilbarco Veeder-Root is the worldwide technology leader for retail and commercial fueling operations, offering the broadest range of integrated solutions from the forecourt to the convenience store and head office. For over 150 years, Gilbarco has earned the trust of its customers by providing long-term partnership, uncompromising support, and proven reliability. Major product lines include fuel dispensers, pump media, point-of-sale systems, payment systems, tank gauges and fleet management systems.

 

Attachments 

Chris Zona
Gilbarco Veeder-Root
christopher.zona@gilbarco.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
