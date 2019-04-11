Gilead Lawsuits: 41 HIV and PrEP Patients File California Personal Injury Case Over Gilead's TDF-Based Drugs

41 patients from 12 states nationwide who are living with HIV or AIDS or
were on PrEP filed a personal injury lawsuit against Gilead
Sciences Inc. seeking to hold the Bay Area drug maker accountable
for actions around its failure to rectify a known defect in the drug
formulation of one of its most widely prescribed medications: tenofovir
disoproxil fumarate (TDF) knowing that a safer alternate, tenofovir
alafenamide (TAF) existed in its own laboratory; its failure to warn
patients of the damaging side effects of TDF; and the company’s active
misrepresentation of TDF’s efficacy and substantial risks.
The legal action, prepared by HIV
Litigation Attorneys, was filed in Superior Court of the
State of California for the County of Los Angeles, [Case
No. 19STCV12356] as personal injury claims and demands a jury trial.
AHF is funding the litigation and will not receive any financial
recovery from the lawsuit in excess of its actual legal costs.
The lawsuit was filed by 41 individuals who suffered bone and/or kidney
damage as a result of taking Gilead’s TDF despite the fact that the
company knew as far back as 2001 that it was ‘…highly toxic in the
doses prescribed and risked permanent and possibly fatal damage to the
kidneys and bones,’ AND that Gilead had a safer alternate tenofovir
alafenamide (TAF) that it deliberately and maliciously suppressed from
the market for nearly fifteen years in order to extend its profits.
Plaintiffs in today’s case against Gilead hail from California, Florida,
New York, Pennsylvania, Alabama, Arkansas, Iowa, Maryland,
Michigan, New Mexico, Ohio and Virginia.
TDF is prescribed and sold by Gilead under the brand name Viread.
TDF is also a component of Gilead’s Truvada,
an HIV/AIDS treatment medication that is also used to prevent HIV
acquisition in the prevention protocol known as pre-exposure prophylaxis
or PrEP. TDF is also a component of Gilead’s all-in-one combination
antiretroviral therapies Atripla,
Complera
and Stribild
for use by people living with HIV or AIDS.
As such, thousands and thousands of HIV/AIDS patients may have been
unwittingly exposed to significant kidney and bone damage from TDF as a
component of their ostensibly lifesaving antiretroviral drug
regimens—all manufactured and sold by Gilead. In addition, many
HIV-negative individuals seeking to prevent HIV acquisition may have
suffered similar harm to their kidneys or bones from taking Truvada as
part of their PrEP protocol.
Today’s case filing asserts that Gilead’s zeal to maintain and maximize
its corporate profits came at the expense of the health and wellbeing of
its customers who were prescribed and taking TDF. The case also
asserts that Gilead deliberately and maliciously suppressed from the
market its alternate and newer formulation of the drug, TAF, in order to
extend the patent life, FDA exclusivity, and sales of its existing
medications that included TDF. Gilead earned over $18 billion in net
profit in 2015.
“I contracted HIV through my work as a nurse serving others and then
learned that my kidneys and bones were damaged from taking Gilead’s TDF
based drugs for HIV. I am glad that my voice and the voices of others
who have been taken advantage of for more profits will finally be
heard,” said Rachelle Lyons, one of the Plaintiffs in the new
lawsuit.
“More and more plaintiffs are coming forward to tell their stories of
how they have been harmed by Gilead’s practice of putting profits over
patient health. We look forward to working with this new group of
plaintiffs from around the country to hold Gilead accountable and seek
justice for the people it has harmed. We will continue filing lawsuits
against Gilead regarding its TDF medications,” said Liza Brereton
of HIV Litigation Attorneys, attorney for the plaintiffs, and also
counsel for AHF.
“I am privileged to be a part of this important and groundbreaking
litigation. These plaintiffs have suffered greatly at the hands of
Gilead we will continue to fight to hold Gilead accountable for its
horrendous actions,” added Courtney Conner of HIV Litigation
Attorneys, attorney for the Plaintiffs, and also counsel for AHF.
Personal Injury Claims Against Gilead
Today’s legal action against Gilead asserts claims for: 1) Strict
Products Liability – Failure to Warn; 2) Negligence and Gross Negligence
– Design Defect and Failure to Warn; 3) Fraud, and 4) Breach of Express
and Implied Warranty.
Regarding the potential harm caused by TDF, the fraud claim asserts that:
“…the real reason Gilead abandoned its TAF (tenofovir) design in 2004
was not because TAF could not be sufficiently differentiated from TDF;
(d) Gilead purposefully withheld the TAF design, which it knew was safer
than TDF, to make more money; and (e) Gilead knew to warn doctors to
frequently monitor all patients for the adverse effects of TDF toxicity
using more than one marker of kidney function even though it did not do
so in its warnings to doctors in the U.S.”
It also noted that:
“Gilead intentionally omitted from its prescriber and patient
labeling an adequate warning regarding the need for doctors to monitor
all TDF patients, on a frequent, specific schedule, for the adverse
effects of TDF-associated bone and kidney toxicity. Gilead
intentionally omitted an adequate monitoring warning in order to conceal
the true risk of its TDF Drugs, and to inflate sales by inducing doctors
to prescribe, and patients like Plaintiffs to consume, its TDF Drugs.
By providing inadequate warnings that were contrary to those it gave
with respect to the exact same drugs in the EU, Gilead partially
disclosed material facts. Gilead had a duty of complete
disclosure once it began to speak.”
HIV
Litigation Attorneys previously filed lawsuits in May 2018 on behalf
of HIV patients from Los Angeles, San Diego and Marin Counties in
California state court for similar personal injury claims [Case
No. BC702302 filed May 9, 2018] and also for a California consumer
class action case [Case No. BC705063, filed May 9, 2018] against Gilead.
AHF is also funding that litigation.
About AIDS Healthcare Foundation
AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF), the largest global AIDS
organization, currently provides medical care and/or services to over
1,100,000 individuals in 43 countries worldwide in the US, Africa, Latin
America/Caribbean, the Asia/Pacific Region and Eastern Europe. To learn
more about AHF, please visit our website: www.aidshealth.org,
find us on Facebook: www.facebook.com/aidshealth
and follow us on Twitter: @aidshealthcare.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190411005808/en/