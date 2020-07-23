Log in
Gilmore Homes – Gilmore Loans, LLC : Becomes the Second African American SEC Qualified Regulation A+ Tier II, Plans for $190,000,000 50-Story, Mixed-Use Tower Featuring Apartments, Condos, Offices, Retail Stores, and a Hotel

07/23/2020 | 08:26am EDT

Real estate entrepreneur Michael Gilmore recently made history through his proptech, fintech, and consumertech company as only the second African American-owned business to qualify as a Regulation A+ Tier II, pre-IPO real estate crowdfund. Gilmore Homes – Gilmore Loans, LLC is now selling $50,000,000 in securities through its escrow and transfer agent, Securities Transfer Corporation, out of Plano, Texas. Both accredited and non-accredited investors are invited to the table to equal the investment wealth field.

The company envisions to design, develop, build, and manage single-family homes, multi-family apartments, condominiums, hotels, office buildings and mixed-use developments, shopping centers, restaurants, financial institutions, radio and television stations, higher education institutions, and more.

“If ever there was a time to change the equity landscape of African American businesses juxtaposed communities, the time is now,” said Michael Gilmore, a graduate of Morehouse College. “Since the death of George Floyd and others, you see the ‘haves and have nots’ coming together to invest in America, to empower citizens and communities, and to right a wrong. The idea to launch a new Regulation A+ came after experiencing the ‘commercial color glass ceiling’ as I was trying to build MOM: Mall of Mississippi. I couldn’t get one department store to commit to the project to break ground, so I founded my own, including over 85 companies to anchor the mall and developments.”

The company will commence immediately construction of single-family homes, multi-family apartments, and Can You Spare a Dollar? Chain of $1.00 stores, as stock is sold. Additionally, the company is working on making history with Gilmore Tower, a proposed 50-story high-rise that will include 120 multifamily apartments, 100 condominiums, a 50-room, all-suite boutique hotel with Rolls Royce services, and a six-level shopping center that will house the Mall of Atlanta with an ice-skating rink and the 85-plus subsidiaries of the company.

Gilmore Homes – Gilmore Loans, LLC is a startup proptech, fintech and consumer tech firm based in Atlanta, Georgia, incorporating real estate, technology, financial services, and consumer goods. It was founded in 2015 in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, and established in Atlanta, Georgia in 2018. For more information about the company and its crowdfund, visit https://www.michaelgilmorecompany.com.


© Business Wire 2020
