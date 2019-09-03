Log in
Gina Thoma Peterson Joins Avidbank as Executive Vice President & Chief Operating Officer

09/03/2019 | 06:02am EDT

Avidbank Holdings, Inc., (OTC Pink: AVBH), a bank holding company and the parent company of Avidbank, announced today that Gina Thoma Peterson will join the Bank as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer.

Throughout her career, Ms. Peterson’s expertise has been focused on understanding the business, strategic initiatives, and navigating risks. For over two decades, she has led teams in the identification and mitigation of operational, regulatory and financial risks. She has also specialized in the timely execution of operational activities and change management during periods of organizational growth.

“With both her skill set and the cultural fit, Gina is uniquely qualified to take on the role of Avidbank’s Chief Operating Officer,” stated Chairman and CEO, Mark D. Mordell. “Her regulatory background, combined with her broad knowledge of institutional governance and risk management practices, complements the Bank’s overall strategic plan. Her exceptional skills bolster our ability to scale operations while creating greater depth in our management team.”

“I am very excited to be joining Avidbank’s innovative team to help sustain and contribute to its strong culture, enhance operations, and drive scalability to support the Bank’s diversification and growth,” stated Ms. Peterson. “Recent investment in infrastructure, coupled with the strong operational and lending teams built, will enable us to continue to deliver premier banking solutions to our existing and future clients as we grow.”

About Avidbank

Avidbank Holdings, Inc. (OTC Pink: AVBH), headquartered in San Jose, California, offers innovative financial solutions and services. We specialize in commercial & industrial lending, venture lending, structured finance, asset-based lending, sponsor finance, real estate construction and commercial real estate lending. Avidbank provides a different approach to banking. We do what we say.


