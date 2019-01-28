Ginger : Names Former Aetna Director Dr. Molly Coye To Board of Directors

Ginger,
the leader in on-demand behavioral health, announced today that Dr.
Molly Coye has joined its board of directors.
Ginger provides companies and organizations with access to on-demand
behavioral health support for their entire population. As the world’s
most advanced behavioral health system, Ginger members’ care is
coordinated across the highest-quality coaches, therapists, and
psychiatrists. Ginger’s mobile-first, chat-based coaching experience
gives members an on-demand way to get emotional support from an
experienced coach in seconds — anytime, day or night.
“Dr. Coye’s vast experience with healthcare systems, policy and delivery
will be crucial to achieving our vision: a world where mental health is
never an obstacle,” said Russell Glass, chief executive officer at
Ginger. “As Ginger continues to take on the challenge of providing
people care, right when they need it, Dr. Coye’s expertise will be an
invaluable asset to our team.”
Coye currently serves as Executive in Residence at AVIA, the nation’s
leading network for health provider systems seeking to innovate and
transform through the deployment of digital solutions. She was a member
of the board of directors at Aetna, Inc. for 15 years, where she chaired
the Medical Affairs Committee and was a member of the Executive
Committee. Prior to that, she held a variety of leadership roles in both
the public and private sectors, including Chief Innovation Officer at
UCLA Health, Director of the California Department of Health Services,
and Commissioner of Health for the State of New Jersey. Having advised
global technology developers, investors, national health systems and
policymakers, Coye brings to Ginger her extensive expertise at the nexus
of healthcare and technology to improve the delivery and affordability
of health services.
“My mother’s career as a social worker drove my passion for
democratizing high-quality care,” Coye said. “Today, the need for
emotional and mental health services has never been greater, and yet the
industry struggles to meet that need. Ginger has created a
transformative way of providing immediate, high-quality behavioral
health support to people, right when they need it, and I’m excited to
join their mission.”
Mental health conditions affect 1 in 5 people in the U.S.,¹ resulting in
nearly $200 billion in lost earnings and productivity.² Yet access to
care is an enormous hurdle: 111 million people in the U.S. live in areas
with mental health professional shortages,³ and more than half of the
counties in the U.S. have no mental health providers.⁴ Research from
Willis Towers Watson indicates 88 percent of employers are prioritizing
behavioral health programs—with over half focusing on the goal to
improve access to care.⁴
Ginger has transformed how behavioral health care is accessed and
delivered by using data and artificial intelligence (AI) to empower a
virtual staff of highly-qualified emotional health coaches, therapists,
and psychiatrists. Care is informed by insights generated from nearly 2
million clinical assessments and 45 million chat messages. Coaching is
the backbone of Ginger’s virtual medical practice and provides people
with support for day-to-day challenges, such as reaching personal goals
and reducing stress. Within seconds of downloading the app, members are
matched with a care team and can begin chatting with a coach at any time
of day or night. If needed, coaches can escalate members to appointments
with Ginger therapists or psychiatrists. Results from Ginger’s
measurement-based, collaborative care model are promising: the average
member rating per session is 4.6 out of 5 stars. Over the last 12
months, 72 percent of Ginger members surveyed reported clinically
significant improvements in symptoms of depression within 12 weeks.
About Ginger
Ginger makes it easy for people to get the emotional and mental support
they need, when they need it, by providing on-demand coaching,
teletherapy, and telepsychiatry. Ginger is the only on-demand behavioral
health system that continuously uses AI and machine learning to improve
both access to and quality of care for anyone managing symptoms of
stress, anxiety, depression, or more complex challenges. The World
Economic Forum has identified Ginger’s AI technology as a Technology
Pioneer, and the company was recognized as one of the top 10 Most
Innovative Companies in Healthcare by Fast Company. Hundreds of
thousands of people have access to Ginger’s virtual coaches, therapists,
and psychiatrists.
