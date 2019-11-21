Log in
Giovanni Brienza Promoted to Frontline International Senior Vice President

11/21/2019 | 11:10am EST

Key member of leadership ‘invigorated’ for future

A key member of Frontline International’s leadership team has been promoted to a new position. Giovanni Brienza, a longtime fixture with the company, is now senior vice president.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191121005718/en/

Giovanni Brienza (Photo: Business Wire)

Giovanni Brienza (Photo: Business Wire)

“For more than 15 years, Giovanni has been an integral part of our continued growth,” said John Palazzo, president. “It gives me great pleasure to announce this well-deserved promotion.”

A native of Italy, Brienza earned his engineering degree from the University of Cassino before moving to the United States and joining the company in 2004. In his previous role as vice president, he was responsible for furthering the company mission of savings, safety, and sustainability through smarter use, storage, disposal, and management of cooking oil.

In his new role, Brienza will continue with these efforts while adding new responsibilities such as long-term strategic planning, overseeing ongoing product enhancements, optimization of workflow, and resource acquisition.

“Frontline is my home, and I look forward to being here for many years to come,” said Brienza. “Our technology leads the industry, and our team is strong. I’m invigorated to share our vision of a safer, sustainable, more profitable commercial kitchen with more markets around the world.”

With two engineers in the top spots—company president Palazzo is also an engineer—Frontline International has built its reputation on using creative problem-solving and the latest technological advancements to revolutionize all aspects of handling cooking oil.

About Frontline International

Frontline International, Inc. designs, manufactures, and distributes superior commercial foodservice equipment for the storage, handling, and disposal of cooking oil. With Frontline, you own your own equipment, negotiate your own oil rebates, and have the freedom to choose your own oil vendors. Frontline and its Smart Oil Management systems offer users more freedom and more control over their processes and their profits. For more information, contact Frontline International, Inc. at 187 Ascot Parkway, Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44223. Phone: 1-330-861-1100. Toll free: 1-877-776-1100. Web: www.frontlineii.com. E-mail: info@frontlineii.com.


© Business Wire 2019
