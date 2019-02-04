Girard Sharp and Gibbs Law Group Announce Important Deadline for Those Affected by the 2018 Pacific Fertility Center Tank Failure and Other Lawsuit Updates

San Francisco-based law firm Girard Sharp LLP, along with Gibbs Law
Group, want to alert those affected by the 2018 Pacific Fertility Center
tank failure that the upcoming one-year anniversary of the incident
marks an important deadline for the filing of potential legal claims:
certain claims may expire after March 4, 2019 due to statute of
limitations. Individuals and families who were affected by the Pacific
Fertility Center equipment failure and would like to understand their
legal rights in the Pacific
Fertility Center Lawsuit are urged to contact our team at (415)
981-4800.
Hundreds of families and individuals have filed claims arising out of
the March 4, 2018 tank failure at Pacific Fertility Center, in which a
cryo-preservation tank holding thousands of eggs and embryos failed.
According to the lawsuit, one month after the tank failure incident,
Chart Industries, the manufacturer of the tank, issued a recall of
several cryo-preservation tanks citing reports of issues with “vacuum
leak or failure.”
Last year, the federal judge overseeing the Pacific Fertility Center
lawsuit appointed our team to a leadership position, with responsibility
for directing and prosecuting claims against defendants Pacific
Fertility Center, Prelude Fertility, Inc. (a company also responsible
for egg and embryo storage at the time of the incident), and the
manufacturer of the cryo-storage tank, Chart Industries. The cases have
been progressing despite Defendants’ ongoing attempts to have the
lawsuits removed from San Francisco federal court and sent to
confidential, binding arbitrations. We have been leading efforts to
oppose arbitration and to obtain detailed information from the
defendants to uncover exactly what caused PFC’s cryo-storage tanks to
fail, and how the failure might have been avoided.
“We have been on the front lines of this case from the outset, and we
are committed to fighting for the rights of those individuals and
families who have been affected by this tragedy,” said Dena Sharp of
Girard Sharp. “We will continue to zealously advocate to hold those
responsible for the tank failure accountable.”
“In speaking with many individuals whose lives were affected by the tank
failure, we know it takes time to digest the impact,” said Amy Zeman of
Gibbs Law Group. “We want to ensure that those affected are aware that
the passage of time affects their rights so that they are able to make
informed decisions about whether to take action.”
Our lawyers are providing free, confidential case evaluations for anyone
affected by the Pacific Fertility Center tank failure. For more
information about the lawsuit, or to contact our team, visit http://www.classlawgroup.com/fertility-clinic-lawsuit
or call (415) 981-4800. Our attorneys pride themselves on being there
for our clients at every stage of the litigation, from intake through
verdict or settlement.
About Girard Sharp
Girard Sharp LLP is a national litigation firm representing plaintiffs
in lawsuits in state and federal courts. The firm serves individuals in
cases involving catastrophic personal injury and consumer protection
laws. Girard Sharp has been named a Tier 1 law firm for plaintiffs’ mass
tort and class-action litigation by the U.S. News & World Report. Our
attorneys have been named among the Best Lawyers in America © for
six consecutive years and have been recognized among the Top
Plaintiff Lawyers in California.
About Gibbs Law Group
Gibbs Law Group has recovered more than a billion dollars on behalf of
its clients against some of the largest corporations in the world. Our
attorneys have represented thousands of clients in class actions and
personal injury cases throughout California and around the country.
Gibbs Law Group’s attorneys have been named among the Best Lawyers in
America ©, the Top Plaintiff Lawyers in California, the Top
Class Action Attorneys Under 40, and Consumer Protection MVPs.
