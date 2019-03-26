Log in
Girard Sharp and Gibbs Law Group Announce Important Development in 2018 Pacific Fertility Center Tank Failure Lawsuit

03/26/2019 | 03:01pm EDT

Judge Largely Denies Defendants’ Attempts to Push Cases into Confidential Arbitrations

San Francisco-based law firm Girard Sharp LLP, along with Oakland-based Gibbs Law Group LLP, are pleased to announce that the federal judge overseeing the Pacific Fertility Center class action lawsuit has denied several of the defendants’ attempts to push the lawsuits filed against them into confidential arbitrations. Specifically, Prelude Fertility, Inc. and Pacific MSO (the companies responsible for egg and embryo storage at the time of the incident) and Chart Industries (the manufacturer of the cryo-storage tank) will have to defend their legal claims in federal court. Individuals and families who were affected by the Pacific Fertility Center equipment failure and would like to understand their legal rights in the Pacific Fertility Center Lawsuit are urged to contact our team at (415) 981-4800.

Hundreds of families and individuals have filed claims arising out of the March 4, 2018 tank failure at Pacific Fertility Center, in which a cryo-preservation tank holding thousands of eggs and embryos failed. According to the lawsuit, one month after the tank failure incident, Chart Industries, the manufacturer of the tank, issued a recall of several cryopreservation tanks citing reports of issues with “vacuum leak or failure.”

Last year, the federal judge overseeing the Pacific Fertility Center lawsuit appointed our team to a leadership position with responsibility for directing and prosecuting claims against defendants. Our team led the efforts to oppose arbitration and to obtain detailed information from the defendants to uncover exactly what caused PFC’s cryo-storage tanks to fail, and how the failure might have been avoided.

“We are pleased that these defendants will have to face responsibility in court for the harm they have caused so many individuals and families who were affected by this tragedy,” said Dena Sharp of Girard Sharp.

“We look forward to continuing our efforts for justice on behalf of our clients whose lives were forever affected by the tank failure,” said Amy Zeman of Gibbs Law Group.

Our lawyers are providing free, confidential case evaluations for anyone affected by the Pacific Fertility Center tank failure. For more information about the lawsuit, or to contact our team, visit www.classlawgroup.com/fertility-clinic-lawsuit or call (415) 981-4800. Our attorneys pride themselves on being there for our clients at every stage of the litigation, from intake through verdict or settlement.

About Girard Sharp

Girard Sharp LLP is a national litigation firm representing plaintiffs in lawsuits in state and federal courts. The firm serves individuals in cases involving catastrophic personal injury and consumer protection laws. Girard Sharp has been named a Tier 1 law firm for plaintiffs’ mass tort and class-action litigation by the U.S. News & World Report. Our attorneys have been named among the Best Lawyers in America © for six consecutive years and have been recognized among the Top Plaintiff Lawyers in California.

About Gibbs Law Group

Gibbs Law Group has recovered more than a billion dollars on behalf of its clients against some of the largest corporations in the world. Our attorneys have represented thousands of clients in class actions and personal injury cases throughout California and around the country. Gibbs Law Group’s attorneys have been named among the Best Lawyers in America ©, the Top Plaintiff Lawyers in California, the Top Class Action Attorneys Under 40, and Consumer Protection MVPs.


© Business Wire 2019
