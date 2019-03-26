Girard Sharp and Gibbs Law Group Announce Important Development in 2018 Pacific Fertility Center Tank Failure Lawsuit

San Francisco-based law firm Girard Sharp LLP, along with Oakland-based
Gibbs Law Group LLP, are pleased to announce that the federal judge
overseeing the Pacific Fertility Center class action lawsuit has denied
several of the defendants’ attempts to push the lawsuits filed against
them into confidential arbitrations. Specifically, Prelude Fertility,
Inc. and Pacific MSO (the companies responsible for egg and embryo
storage at the time of the incident) and Chart Industries (the
manufacturer of the cryo-storage tank) will have to defend their legal
claims in federal court. Individuals and families who were affected by
the Pacific Fertility Center equipment failure and would like to
understand their legal rights in the Pacific
Fertility Center Lawsuit are urged to contact our team at (415)
981-4800.
Hundreds of families and individuals have filed claims arising out of
the March 4, 2018 tank failure at Pacific Fertility Center, in which a
cryo-preservation tank holding thousands of eggs and embryos failed.
According to the lawsuit, one month after the tank failure incident,
Chart Industries, the manufacturer of the tank, issued a recall of
several cryopreservation tanks citing reports of issues with “vacuum
leak or failure.”
Last year, the federal judge overseeing the Pacific Fertility Center
lawsuit appointed our team to a leadership position with responsibility
for directing and prosecuting claims against defendants. Our team led
the efforts to oppose arbitration and to obtain detailed information
from the defendants to uncover exactly what caused PFC’s cryo-storage
tanks to fail, and how the failure might have been avoided.
“We are pleased that these defendants will have to face responsibility
in court for the harm they have caused so many individuals and families
who were affected by this tragedy,” said Dena Sharp of Girard Sharp.
“We look forward to continuing our efforts for justice on behalf of our
clients whose lives were forever affected by the tank failure,” said Amy
Zeman of Gibbs Law Group.
Our lawyers are providing free, confidential case evaluations for anyone
affected by the Pacific Fertility Center tank failure. For more
information about the lawsuit, or to contact our team, visit www.classlawgroup.com/fertility-clinic-lawsuit
or call (415) 981-4800. Our attorneys pride themselves on being there
for our clients at every stage of the litigation, from intake through
verdict or settlement.
