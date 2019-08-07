Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

GitLab Announces Schedule for 2019 GitLab Commit Brooklyn

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/07/2019 | 11:13am EDT

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today GitLab, the DevOps platform delivered as a single application, announced initial programming and speakers for 2019 GitLab Commit Brooklyn, taking place September 17 in Brooklyn, NY.

GitLab Commit, GitLab's inaugural user event, will bring together the GitLab community to connect, learn, and inspire. Speakers will showcase the power of DevOps in action through strategy and technology discussions, lessons learned, behind-the-scenes looks at the development lifecycle, and more.

“GitLab Commit was created to be a home for DevOps learning and collaboration. To bring developers, operations and security professionals together to share best practices and lessons learned with one another in hopes this will make the development and open source community better,” said Sid Sijbrandij, CEO and co-founder of GitLab. “Through shared experiences and collaboration at the conference, we envision furthering DevOps transformations and adoption.”

Conference Sessions and Speakers

The conference agenda features a mix of topics, including technical sessions, deep-dives, and case studies covering cloud native, Kubernetes, CI/CD, DataOps, open source culture, security, all-remote, and more.

“It was an honor to review CFP submissions for GitLab’s inaugural user conference and quite exciting to see submissions from the community that span across cloud native, security and data engineering,” said George Tsiolis, UX Engineer and core contributor to GitLab. “I am looking forward to meeting people from the GitLab community, talk about real-world case scenarios, and learn how they utilize GitLab along with other open-source projects like Kubernetes and Terraform.”

The carefully-curated schedule will feature sessions from leading DevOps technologists, including:

  • “Keynote: How Delta Became Truly Cloud Native: Avoiding the vendor-lock” – Jasmine James, Delta Air Lines
  • “Keynote: Creating a CI/CD Pipeline with GitLab and Kubernetes in 20 Minutes” – Eddie Zaneski, DigitalOcean
  • “Keynote: Implementing an Open Source Culture at NASA” – Marshall Cottrell, MRI Technologies
  • “Keynote” – George Grant, Goldman Sachs
  • “Panel Discussion: From Devops to DataOps - Data Engineering Best Practices”
  • “Panel Discussion: Closing the SDLC loop - a Security Panel”
  • “Being budget conscious in a continuously automated world” – Tim Davis, VMWare
  • “Running GitLab and GitLab CI in Kubernetes for the Enterprise”  – Kyle Persohn and Sean Corkum, Northwestern Mutual
  • “Cloud Native Logging & Stream Processing” – Eduardo Silva, ARM Treasure Data
  • “GovLab: Gitlab in the Federal Government” – Solomon Rubin, MITRE
  • “How Containerized GitLab CI Pipelines Can Help You Streamline Your Infrastructure Deployments”  – Nico Meisenzahl, Panagenda Consulting GmBH
  • “Automation and Iteration: How a small agency team takes advantage of Gitlab to test and deploy rapidly across environments” –  Cory Zibell, Digital Surgeons
  • “The after-effects of contributing to open source”  – George Tsiolis, Ubitech
  • “Dynamically managing group permissions using GitOPS and the Gitlab API” – Philip Marc Schwartz, T-Mobile
  • “Using chaos engineering in Gitlab pipelines for faster hardening” - Umasankar Mukkara, MayaData India

For the full GitLab Commit Brooklyn program, please visit the schedule.

The GitLab Commit London program, taking place October 9, will be forthcoming.

Conference Location and Registration

GitLab Commit Brooklyn will not only take place at the Williamsburg Hotel, but will be a Williamsburg neighborhood takeover. Every venue in a two block radius will have its own theme, immersing you in the city. From a graffiti wall to a trip to a brewery, your day of learning about the future of software development will be full of creative inspiration. Register by August 15, 11:59 pm PT with code: commit99 to save $99 on conference passes.

Thank You Sponsors

GitLab Commit is made possible with support from Sponsors: AWS, Digital Ocean, and StackOverflow, and Media Sponsors: DevOps.com, Software Engineering Daily, and The New Stack. For more information on sponsorship opportunities, please reach out to commit@gitlab.com.

About GitLab
GitLab is a DevOps platform built from the ground up as a single application for all stages of the DevOps lifecycle enabling Product, Development, QA, Security, and Operations teams to work concurrently on the same project. GitLab provides teams a single data store, one user interface, and one permission model across the DevOps lifecycle, allowing teams to collaborate and work on a project from a single conversation, significantly reducing cycle time and focus exclusively on building great software quickly. Built on open source, GitLab leverages the community contributions of thousands of developers and millions of users to continuously deliver new DevOps innovations. More than 100,000 organizations from startups to global enterprise organizations, including Ticketmaster, Jaguar Land Rover, NASDAQ, Dish Network, and Comcast trust GitLab to deliver great software at new speeds.

Media Contact
Natasha Woods
GitLab
nwoods@gitlab.com
(415) 312-5289

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:39aHOME CAPITAL : beats expectations as second-quarter earnings surge
AQ
11:37aGlobal Tech Association ISACA Mobilizes Worldwide for Inaugural Day of Volunteer Service
BU
11:36aHYUNDAI HCN : Motor reveals first sketch of the All-New i10
AQ
11:36aNORTHROP GRUMMAN : Hemispherical Resonator Gyro Achieves 50 Million Operating Hours in Space
AQ
11:36aMAHINDRA AND MAHINDRA : Farm Equipment Sector Sells 19,174 Units in India during July 2019
AQ
11:36aMOTORCAR PARTS OF AMERICA : Launches Brake Caliper Product Line; Sales Contributions of $30 million Expected in This Fiscal Year -
AQ
11:36aNORTHROP GRUMMAN : Cygnus Spacecraft Departs International Space Station, Begins Secondary Mission; S.S. Roger Chaffee set to demonstrate first extended duration flight
AQ
11:36aHYUNDAI HCN : Motorsport set to go electric
AQ
11:36aNORTHROP GRUMMAN : Introduces Next Generation Scalable Radar Antenna; Re-scalable Aperture for Precision Targeting Radar uses building block approach for scalability
AQ
11:36aDANA : selected to Supply Spicer Drive Axles, Driveshafts as Standard Equipment for Redesigned Oshkosh S-Series Front Discharge Mixer
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1EUROSTOXX : German chemical deal lifts European shares, FTSE lags
2SOFTBANK GROUP CORP : SoftBank says Vision Fund 2 could start investing soon, bags big gains on first
3BURFORD CAPITAL LIMITED : BURFORD CAPITAL : Statement re Share Price Movement
4Cobalt, Africa setbacks shrink Glencore's first-half profit
5PALM OIL : China to remove soybean oil, rapeseed oil, palm oil import quotas

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group