Giti Tire : Combines Exciting Racing and Disability Support in 3rd Year of UK Fun Cup Racing

For the third consecutive year, Giti Tire has been participating in the UK Fun Cup series, providing big excitement to small cars. Utilizing the GitiCompete GTR2 street/circuit racing tire, this unique race lives up to its name with exciting and fun track action of modified Volkswagen Beetles. What the vehicles lack in size, they make up for in speed, durability, and entertainment. In addition, Giti Tire has a partnership with Team BRIT through the race series, a charity set up to inspire veterans with disabilities, PTSD, and mental health issues by demonstrating what can be achieved through motorsports.

The UK Fun Cup series started its 2018 season in April, and will conclude this weekend with its final race for the year in Leicestershire, England. The season has included seven weekends of racing at top race tracks in the United Kingdom, including at the renowned Brands Hatch. As part of the partnership, Giti Tire provides vehicle and race branding - as well as its tires - encouraging a fun and supportive environment in which all can enjoy.

More than just racing, the Fun Cup UK also provides a special opportunity for those in need. For the second year, Giti Tire is partnering with Team BRIT, a charity set up to inspire veterans with disabilities, PTSD, and mental health issues by demonstrating what can be achieved through motorsports. All of Team BRIT's drivers are ex or serving military personnel who have suffered serious injuries and are disabled. Together with Team BRIT, Giti Tire strives to demonstrate how motorsports can provide inspiration and achievement to everyone, and provide opportunity to disabled veterans who likely never thought racing in a high-profile motorsports competition could be possible.

Together with its other top motorsports events throughout the world, the UK Fun Cup demonstrates the true spirit of Giti Tire - combining high quality competitive racing, a welcoming environment, and a great cause to better the community.

About Giti Tire

Giti Tire Group (headquartered in Singapore) has roots in the tire business going back to 1951 and is now one of the world's largest tire companies. Giti Tire produces a broad range of tire products, serving major original equipment vehicle manufacturers, auto-service outlets, motorsports teams, tire dealers, and consumers in more than 130 countries worldwide. The company has eight production centers in three countries, including a newly opened tire factory in South Carolina, USA.

Giti's global motorsports recent and current activities include participation in the renowned Nürburgring 24 Hours endurance race, official tire supplier to Super Truck racing championship in Australia, the Fun Cup racing series in the UK, newly announced tire supplier for the Formula 3 Asia Series, as well as collaborating with many other teams and racing series around the world.

Find out more at www.giti.com/corp