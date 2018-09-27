Giti Tire : Fast and Futuristic Cars Turn Heads in Giti-Sponsored FRD LMP3 Endurance Series

Giti is participating in the FRD LMP3 (Le Mans Prototype 3) China Endurance Series racing for the second year, sporting its tires and logos on Nissan engines and vehicles of all participants, as well as holding associated activities throughout the series. This premiere championship brings together the best drivers, teams and cars to compete over a competitive format that is managed and implemented to the highest international standards.

Taking place in top tracks around China over five weekends from April to October, this series utilizes high-tech Nissan engines with cutting-edge vehicle designs, bringing new impressions to circuit racing. There are also similar series conducted around the world, including in Europe, and all together offer drivers a stepping stone to qualify for top races, such as the Le Mans 24 Hours.

The advantages of this race and other series' sponsored by Giti is to develop young talent in the motorsports space, while also utilizing and improving the strongest of motorsports technology for vehicles and tires. This technology is also used for Giti's participation in top global races such as 24 Hours Nürburgring, as well as its consumer passenger car, truck and bus tires which are used all around the world.

Over the recent weekend of September 14-15, the fourth event of the series this year was held in Zhuhai, China, bringing positive attention to both the racing series and Giti brand. To wrap up the season, the fifth and final racing weekend will be held at Shanghai International Circuit.

About Giti Tire

Giti Tire Group (headquartered in Singapore) has roots in the tire business going back to 1951 and is now one of the world's largest tire companies. Giti Tire produces a broad range of tire products, serving major original equipment vehicle manufacturers, auto-service outlets, motorsports teams, tire dealers, and consumers in more than 130 countries worldwide. The company has eight production centers in three countries, including a newly opened tire factory in South Carolina, USA.

Giti's global motorsports recent and current activities include participation in the renowned Nürburgring 24 Hours endurance race, official tire supplier to Super Truck racing championship in Australia, the Fun Cup racing series in the UK, newly announced tire supplier for the Formula 3 Asia Series, as well as collaborating with many other teams and racing series around the world.

