Giti Tire : Introduces Ambassador Program for Passionate Drivers

09/04/2018 | 05:02am CEST

Giti Tire has announced the creation of its 'Giti Ambassador Program', inviting passionate drivers globally to apply regardless of their driving type, lifestyle, or location. Applicants can find out more details and submit their information and story at www.gitiglobal.com/ambassador-program to be in consideration.

The purpose of the new program is to discover drivers of various types who have a passion for driving and Giti tires in common. Whether drifting, off-road driving, road-tripping, or day-to-day commuting, all driving types are welcome to apply. Shortlisted candidates would be contacted for more information and communications. If selected, participants will be promoted through Giti's social media and other platforms, as well as potentially receive free tires, merchandise, and brand support. In return, the drivers need to uphold the values of Giti in a positive and passionate way, and promote the brand to their followers by videos, photos, or other methods. An outward nature, strong passion, and interesting story are all traits of Ambassadors that Giti Tire is seeking.

The introduction of the Ambassador Program initiative coincides with the current 'More sMiles with Giti' brand campaign, which kicked off in June and culminates during Giti's Anniversary month of October. As part of the 'More sMiles with Giti' campaign, users can upload their Smiles on Facebook or at www.gitiglobal.com/win for a chance to win great prizes, until October 31. The separate Ambassador Program will be on-going indefinitely and accept applicants on a rolling basis.

About Giti Tire

Giti Tire Group (headquartered in Singapore) has roots in the tire business going back to 1951 and is now one of the world's largest tire companies. Giti Tire produces a broad range of tire products, serving major original equipment vehicle manufacturers, auto-service outlets, motorsports teams, tire dealers, and consumers in more than 130 countries worldwide. The company has eight production centers in three countries, including a newly opened tire factory in South Carolina, USA.

Giti's global motorsports recent and current activities include participation in the renowned Nürburgring 24 Hours endurance race, official tire supplier to Super Truck racing championship in Australia, the Fun Cup racing series in the UK, newly announced tire supplier for the Formula 3 Asia Series, as well as collaborating with many other teams and racing series around the world.

Find out more at www.giti.com/corp

Disclaimer

Giti Tire Corporation published this content on 04 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 September 2018 03:01:02 UTC
