Giti Tire : Sponsors Campaign to Recognize Women in Trucking

Giti Tire has joined other trucking industry leaders and celebrities this month in sponsoring Mediaplanet's 'Empowering Our Female Truck Drivers' campaign in the United States, to recognize the hard work and commitment of professional female truck drivers.

The month-long campaign, which kicked off on in conjunction with National Truck Driver Appreciation Week (Sept. 9-15), involves a print ad campaign with distribution in major U.S. markets, including an estimated readership of 750,000. A comprehensive social media campaign is also delivering this important story to many people online.

Main campaign topics are centered around safety, health, driver recruiting and retention, driver appreciation, fleet management and telematics.

'Giti Tire is proud to recognize the thousands of talented women drivers who tackle one of America's most important and demanding jobs,' said Armand Allaire, Executive Vice President of Commercial Sales for Giti Tire (USA) Ltd. 'It is critical for this industry's future to actively support women who are already involved and encourage others to join.'

According to the American Trucking Association, the trucking industry generated $676.2 billion in revenue in 2017 and carries 70 percent of all freight tonnage. While there are over 3.5 million truck drivers in the United States today, the industry needs to hire about 900,000 more drivers to meet rising demands. Only about six percent of the American truck driver population is female.

Giti Tire partnered in the campaign with Mediaplanet, a content marketing company that specializes in advocacy and awareness campaigns.

Other campaign partners include: Women in Trucking Association, American Trucking Associations, Truckload Carriers Association, US Department of Transportation, Lisa Kelly of the History Channel's Ice Road Truckers, and Johnelle Hunt, co-founder of J.B Hunt.

In addition to Giti Tire, other corporate and celebrity sponsors include: Daimler Trucks, Mack Trucks, TravelCenters of America, Averitt Express, Shell, Phillips 66, and former NASCAR driver Danica Patrick.

About Giti Tire (pronounced 'G-T' Tire)

Giti Tire, headquartered in Singapore, has roots in the tire business going back to 1951 and is now one of the world's largest tire companies. Giti Tire produces a broad range of tire products, serving major original equipment vehicle manufacturers, auto-service outlets, motorsports teams, tire dealers, and consumers in more than 130 countries worldwide. The company has eight production centers in three countries, including a newly opened tire factory in South Carolina, USA.

Giti's global motorsports recent and current activities include participation in the renowned Nürburgring 24 Hours endurance race, official tire supplier to Super Truck racing championship in Australia, the Fun Cup racing series in the UK, newly announced tire supplier for the Formula 3 Asia Series, as well as collaborating with many other teams and racing series around the world.

Find out more at www.giti.com/corp