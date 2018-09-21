Give an Hour and Healthy Minds Fairfax Kicks Off Partnership with Film Screening and Discussion Emphasizing the Mental Health of Local Youth

Fairfax, Virginia, Sept. 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yesterday at the Angelika Film Center Mosaic, Give an Hour and Healthy Minds Fairfax kicked off their new partnership with a screening of the film, "Into the Light" and a panel discussion focused on the global effort to change the culture surrounding mental health so that those in need are able to get the care and support they deserve. The conversation also put a particular emphasis on how local youth will benefit from this new partnership. The panel discussion was moderated by Charles Stuart, Director of “Into the Light” and included Dr. Barbara Van Dahlen, Founder and President of the Give an Hour and Dr. Diane Hoekstra, Give an Hour/Healthy Minds Fairfax Provider.



Moving forward, this new partnership with Healthy Minds Fairfax (HMF), Fairfax County and the Cities of Fairfax and Falls Church, Virginia will provide no-cost mental health services to income-eligible children and youth between the ages of 5 to 21.



“We are proud of our partnership with Health Minds Fairfax – and of the opportunity to expand our model to reach those young people – and their families in need here in these communities,” said Barbara Van Dahlen, Ph.D., President of the Give an Hour. “In order to accomplish our mission, we invite all mental health professionals to join us to “give an hour” of time each week to address the mental health needs in our communities. We all have skills and expertise to give.”



"Into the Light" is an inspiring film that shares the story of Brendan O’Toole, a former Marine from Fairfax County, as he struggles to assimilate back into his community after his return from combat. The story also follows Dr. Barbara Van Dahlen’s efforts to change the culture around mental health, mental illness, and emotional well-being as she realizes that she too has an important story to tell.



“Healthy Minds Fairfax is excited about this unique opportunity for Fairfax County’s children, youth, young adults and their families and the expansion of quality mental health services to our residents in an accessible manner,” said Betty Petersilia, LCSW, Healthy Minds Fairfax’s Children’s Behavioral Health Collaborative Manager.



To learn more about “Into the Light,” click here and visit giveanhour.org to learn how you can volunteer and become involved.

ABOUT GIVE AN HOUR

Founded by Dr. Barbara Van Dahlen, a psychologist in the Washington, D.C., area- Give an Hour’s mission is to develop networks of skill-based volunteer professionals capable of responding to both acute and chronic conditions prevalent within society. Since 2005, the nonprofit organization has provided free mental health services to U.S. service members, veterans, and their families. In 2015, Give an Hour expanded efforts to address the mental health needs of other populations including at-risk teens, survivors of gun violence, victims of human trafficking and those affected by natural and man-made disasters. In addition, Give an Hour is now working internationally to provide information and services to address the needs of those who are in emotional pain around the world. Through the generosity, compassion, and expertise of Give an Hour’s skilled volunteers, we are able to increase the likelihood that those in need receive the support and care they deserve. Thus far, the U.S. network of nearly 7,000 licensed mental health professionals has provided more than 265,000 hours of care and support to those in need. Learn more at www.giveanhour.org and www.changedirection.org.

ABOUT HEALTHY MINDS FAIRFAX

Healthy Minds Fairfax coordinates a full range of mental health and substance abuse services for children and youth across multiple agencies, the school system, and private treatment providers. The goals are to help youth and families access mental health and substance abuse services and to improve the quality of those services.

