Give an Hour™ Expands Network to Offer Free Mental Health Services in Response to Hurricane Florence

Washington, D.C., Sept. 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Give an Hour™ -- a national nonprofit providing pro-bono mental health services -- announced today that it is opening its network to provide immediate and long-term mental health and emotional support for those affected by Hurricane Florence.



Give an Hour has historically opened its network to assist those affected by natural and man-made disasters, including the shootings at Sandy Hook elementary school, Hurricane Sandy, the Boston Marathon bombings and the Charlottesville community. Give an Hour extended its services to those affected by Hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria, the mass shootings in Las Vegas and Texas as well as the wildfires in California.

Give an Hour, which was founded in 2005 has provided free and confidential mental health care to those who serve, our veterans, and their families. In recent years, Give an Hour’s efforts have expanded to address the mental health needs of other populations. By harnessing the skill and compassion of mental health professionals across the country, Give an Hour is able to provide critical mental health assistance to those who are suffering emotionally. While some people affected by the devastation of Hurricane Florence will be in immediate need of intensive mental health treatment, many more people will need someone who can provide emotional support and assistance.

Give an Hour currently consists of approximately 7,000 mental health professionals, providing free and confidential mental health care to those in need; to date, they have donated nearly 265,000 hours of free care, valued at more than $26 million. In addition to providing free and confidential mental health care to those in need, Give an Hour leads the Campaign to Change Direction, a public health effort with the goal to change the culture of mental health so that all of those in need receive the care and support they deserve. Using a collective impact approach, the campaign and its 600+ partners encourages everyone to pay attention to their emotional well-being and reminds us that our emotional well-being is just as important as our physical well-being.

“We have thousands of generous mental health professionals in our network who volunteer their time to provide critical services to those in need. In response to Hurricane Florence - and other recent tragedies and traumas – these compassionate professionals generously provide their skill and expertise to deliver care.” said Dr. Barbara Van Dahlen, Founder and President of Give an Hour. “Some Give an Hour providers may join efforts happening on the ground in their own communities, while others in our vast network will offer phone support to the thousands who need compassion and assistance. We all have gifts to give to those who are hurting.”

Give an Hour encourages all mental health professionals interested in joining our network of providers to visit www.giveanhour.org to give your gift of care and support to those in need.

Survivors of Hurricane Florence, please visit: https://giveanhour.org/hurricane-relief-effort/

About Give an Hour:

Founded by Dr. Barbara Van Dahlen, a psychologist in the Washington, D.C., area- Give an Hour’s mission is to develop networks of skill-based volunteer professionals capable of responding to both acute and chronic conditions prevalent within society. Since 2005, the nonprofit organization has provided free mental health services to U.S. service members, veterans, and their families. In 2015, Give an Hour expanded efforts to address the mental health needs of other populations including at risk teens, survivors of gun violence, victims of human trafficking and those affected by natural and man-made disasters. In addition, Give an Hour is now working internationally to provide information and services to address the needs of those who are in emotional pain around the world. Through the generosity, compassion, and expertise of Give an Hour’s skilled volunteers, we are able to increase the likelihood that those in need receive the support and care they deserve. Thus far, the U.S. network of nearly 7,000 licensed mental health professionals has provided more than 265,000 hours of care and support to those in need. Learn more at www.giveanhour.org and www.changedirection.org.

