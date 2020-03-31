Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

GiveGab Introduces Community Fundraising Sites for COVID-19 Crisis Relief

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/31/2020 | 08:01am EDT

Ithaca, NY, March 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In response to the growing impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, the GiveGab team has put together crisis relief resources and fundraising packages for foundations, nonprofits, and schools.

Their resources for COVID-19 relief efforts include special fundraising packages with waived subscription fees, links to additional free resources, and a list of live campaigns powered by the GiveGab platform.

For Community Foundations, GiveGab is providing custom sites for year-round giving and engagement at no upfront cost. Called Community Giving, this platform will allow foundations to stand up centralized and secure fundraising sites for their local nonprofits, businesses, and donors to utilize for COVID-19 crisis relief.

We’re seeing an increasing number of our Giving Day partners augmenting their 24-hour events with emergency relief efforts through our everyday Community Giving Platform to meet the immediate fundraising needs of their communities. We want to help make sure nonprofits get what they need to remain operational through this developing crisis.
- Charlie Mulligan, CEO and Co-founder for GiveGab.

By making digital fundraising tools readily accessible and affordable to everyone, GiveGab aims to help communities rally support quickly, easily, and above all, safely, by doing so completely online.

About GiveGab: GiveGab is the #1 digital solution for Giving Days and year-round fundraising tailored to cause-based organizations, community foundations, education institutions, and public media outlets. GiveGab offers a complete suite of products and services that make fundraising easy, enjoyable, and effective.

Marcy Ogborn
GiveGab
607-745-7249
marcy@givegab.com

© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
08:10aBiopharmaceutical Industry Leader Abhinav Shukla Joins Redpin Therapeutics as Chief Technical Operations Officer
BU
08:10aEVERSPIN TECHNOLOGIES : New Case Study from Cobham Advanced Electronic Solutions Touts Everspin's Toggle MRAM as a Highly Reliable Memory Technology for Space Applications
BU
08:10aGOOGLE REIGNS SUPREME : Becomes #1 Player in Mobile App Advertising According to AppsFlyer's Performance Index
BU
08:09aLeading CDN and Cloud Providers Join MANRS to Improve Routing Security
BU
08:09aResearch Firm OMDIA (Formerly Ovum) Names Stellar Cyber's Starlight a Leading XDR Platform
BU
08:09aDAMON MOTORCYCLES : Captures Elusive Millennial Market
BU
08:09aPROMETHEUS GROUP : Launches Master Data as a Service
BU
08:09aDATADOBI : Further Enhances Integrity Reporting of Migrations in DobiMigrate 5.8
BU
08:08aJORDAN DECAPOLIS PROPERTIES : 'Government Should Provide Bailout Funds to Bridge Housing Deficits in Nigeria'
AQ
08:08aPAYRAILZ : ® Receives “Exceptional” Rating in its Inaugural Integrated Vendor Risk and Due Diligence Assessment Sourced Independently by Rochdale Paragon Group
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Shell First Quarter 2020 Update Note
2VOLKSWAGEN AG : CHINA SALES SEEN PICKING UP AFTER CORONAVIRUS BLOW: Volkswagen
3IMPERIAL BRANDS PLC : IMPERIAL BRANDS : Agrees $3.9 Billion Loan
4BARCLAYS PLC : BARCLAYS : sets 2050 'net zero' carbon goal after investor pressure
5EURONAV NV : EURONAV : announces final year results 2019

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group