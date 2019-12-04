Log in
GiveGab Partners Raised over $55 Million on Giving Tuesday 2019

12/04/2019 | 12:46pm EST

Ithaca, NY, Dec. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GiveGab, the largest Giving Day platform in the industry, saw over $55 million raised for thousands of nonprofits through sixty-four Giving Day sites and thousands of fundraising campaigns during Giving Tuesday on December 3, 2019. 

From midnight on December 3 through 11:59 pm, the GiveGab platform powered: 

  • 64 Giving Day sites, including:
    1. #GivingTuesdayDFW: Giving Day for Dallas, Fort Worth, and Denton, TX 
    2. #iGiveCatholic: Giving Day for 39 Catholic ministries from across the U.S. 
    3. Give Big Pittsburgh: Giving Day for nonprofits throughout Pittsburgh, PA
    4. #ILGive: Giving Day for Illinois with four participating county chapters 
    5. #WeGiveCatholic: Giving Day for Catholic organizations in Northeast Ohio
    6. #BrooklynGives: Giving Day for nonprofits throughout Brooklyn, NY
    7. Give Big Hawai’i: Giving Day for nonprofits throughout Hawai’i 
    8. Cattaraugus Gives: Giving Day for Cattaraugus County, NY 
    9. #BigGiveKnox:  Giving Day for nonprofits throughout Knoxville, TN
    10. MATCHDay: Giving Day for nonprofits throughout Western Kansas
    11. StriveTogether: Giving Day for nonprofits that serve children nationally  
    12. CannaMakeADifferenceDay: Giving Day for the cannabis community
  • University Giving Day sites included:
    1. #BowOnPow: Giving Day for the University of Baltimore
    2. #CUNYTuesday: Giving Day for 26 colleges from the City University of New York
    3. #Giving2UCday: Giving Day for Ursinus College
  • Key Stats
    • 4,021 organizations raised money
    • 8,501 active campaigns
    • 82,671 gifts 
    • 46,810 donors 
    • $115 average online donation

Of the sixty-four Giving Day sites that received gifts on December 3, forty-eight of them were returning to the GiveGab platform and sixteen were using GiveGab for the first time.  

Of the returning Giving Days, the City University of New York (CUNY) celebrated its fourth #CUNYTuesday, reaching a new milestone with over $1 million raised. Elina Gorelik, Associate Vice Chancellor for Advancement and Operations said, "Thank you and the whole GG team for getting us over this crazy milestone. Still can’t believe it!"

One of GiveGab's new Giving Days, Cattaraugus Gives, raised over $100k in 24 hours. Kirk Windus, Communications and Fund Development Manager for the Cattaraugus Community Foundation said, "I didn’t think 100k was even a possibility! Thank you to the GiveGab team; none of this would be possible without all of the help you provided along the way!"

GiveGab has increased the success of Giving Tuesday for our partners every year since 2015 when the platform saw just over $176k raised within the 24-hour time span. This year’s Giving Tuesday marks another record, raising over $55 million for 4,021 nonprofits across the country.

I’m so thrilled to see the growth of the Giving Tuesday movement each year and we’re honored to be such a major part of its impact. Giving Days, whether they happen on Giving Tuesday or another day of the year, prove that philanthropy is very much alive.” - Charlie Mulligan, CEO and Co-Founder of GiveGab. 

About GiveGab:  GiveGab is the Nonprofit Giving Platform, providing an easy and effective way for fundraising professionals to raise money online. Designed for cause-based organizations, community foundations, and educational institutions, GiveGab offers a complete suite of products and services including Giving Days, Community Giving, Philanthropy Hub, Crowdfunding, and a year-round fundraising suite for campaigns, events, p2p, and embeddable donation forms. Experience the joy of fundraising at GiveGab.com

Marcy Ogborn
GiveGab
607-745-7249
marcy@givegab.com

