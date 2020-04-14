Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Glade Brook pitches 'extraordinary opportunity' in tech debt amid coronavirus

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/14/2020 | 09:43pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A woman talks on the phone at the Airbnb office headquarters in the SOMA district of San Francisco

Glade Brook Capital Partners LLC, the venture capital firm led by Paul Hudson, is pitching a new fund to investors targeting the debt of private technology companies impacted by economic disruption from COVID-19.

The $1.5 billion Greenwich, Connecticut-based firm began marketing the Special Situations Fund last week and is targeting $100 million for it by the end of April, according to a pitch document seen by Reuters.

The fund will invest in preferred stock, convertible bonds and senior debt, in primary and secondary markets, in what Glade Brook sees as "high quality" but "dislocated" private technology companies, according to the materials.

"We see an extraordinary opportunity to invest," the marketing document says, given a recent shift in financing for private technology companies from traditional equity to debt as companies seek to avoid repricing their equity amidst the economic crisis.

The fund's first investment, according to a person familiar with the situation, will be a portion of a new $1 billion loan to Airbnb. Reuters reported Tuesday night that Airbnb was in advanced talks for new debt (https://www.reuters.com/article/us-airbnb-debt/airbnb-in-advanced-talks-about-new-1-billion-loan-sources-idUSKCN21W37H), just weeks after it closed a $1 billion investment from private equity firms.

Other investments could include loans to media, entertainment, cloud computing and fitness companies, with yields of between 7% and 12% and expected returns of between 25% and 50% over 24 months, according to the document.

"Going forward, I expect to see many more situations where private market lenders will be providing loans to struggling private companies which are unable to access liquidity from the syndicated bank market," said Leonard Klingbaum, a finance partner at Ropes & Gray, without comment directly on the Glade Brook fund.

Glade Brook, founded in 2011 by Shumway Capital Partners alum Hudson, pivoted in recent years from hedge fund-style investing in public securities to longer-term bets on the growth of private tech companies, a so-called growth equity approach.

Approximately two-thirds of Glade Brook's current portfolio includes businesses that have seen increased demand for their services amid the global economic and health crisis related to the coronavirus, according an email sent to Glade Brook investors on March 26.

They include the U.S. web-based pharmacy Capsule; Patreon, a digital platform for artists; and Instacart and Miss Fresh, online grocers in North America and China, respectively.

"We believe the crisis is accelerating secular trends already underway and will strengthen growth tailwinds long after the crisis," Glade Brook wrote.

By Lawrence Delevingne and Joshua Franklin

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:18pBANK INDONESIA : Indonesia's External Debt Growth in February 2020 Slowed
PU
11:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
10:53pChinese airlines report $4.8 billion loss in first quarter as virus erodes travel demand
RE
10:53pMEKONG TOURISM COORDINATING OFFICE : Cambodia's tourism to take longer to recover from pandemic
PU
10:48pCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : Full text of Joint Statement of Special ASEAN Plus Three Summit on COVID-19
PU
10:37pAsia shares consolidate, China cuts another interest rate
RE
10:29pAsia shares consolidate, China cuts another interest rate
RE
10:28pMIZUHO BANK : arranges first project finance deal in Cambodia(PDF/18KB)
PU
10:19pAmazon fires three critics of warehouse conditions in pandemic
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Delta working with Airbus on order book after deferring A350 orders linked to Latam
2ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC : ATLASSIAN : Announces Date for Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Results
3Boeing 737 MAX cancellations pile up during production halt
4NIHON KOHDEN CORPORATION : NIHON KOHDEN : Response to COVID-19 as of April 15
5AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : Major U.S. airlines accept government aid for payrolls; American and Alaska als..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group