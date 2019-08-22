Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

 Glamping Gets Ghoulish at Yogi Bear's Jellystone Park™ Camp-Resorts

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/22/2019 | 03:30pm EDT

 Halloween, fall activities entice families to try camping for the first time

Kids are heading back to school and cooler weather is around the corner, so families are thinking about fall camping, or these days, glamping. Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park Camp-Resorts in the U.S. and Canada have a full schedule of fall and Halloween activities scheduled, with Halloween-themed weekends already underway at some locations.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190822005654/en/

Haunted hayrides are one of many Halloween and fall activities families enjoy at Yogi Bear's Jellystone Park Camp-Resorts in the U.S. and Canada. (Photo: Business Wire)

Haunted hayrides are one of many Halloween and fall activities families enjoy at Yogi Bear's Jellystone Park Camp-Resorts in the U.S. and Canada. (Photo: Business Wire)

Most Jellystone Park locations celebrate Halloween with campsite decorating and costume contests, trick-or-treating, magic pumpkin patches, pumpkin carving or painting contests, as well as monster-themed dances. A growing number also have haunted graveyards, trails and houses.

Many parks also offer a variety of traditional fall-themed weekends that include scarecrow-making contests and fall crafts. A handful of locations even have corn mazes.

Visit campjellystone.com/explore/activities/theme-weekends/halloween/ for details on individual park activities.

“With the explosion of young families starting to camp, our Halloween-themed weekends are some of the busiest times of the year, with many locations starting them in August or September,” said Trent Hershenson, vice president of Marketing. “Parents today want to give their kids an opportunity to enjoy the outdoors while being entertained, and with Halloween so popular, families are finding it’s a great time to try camping.” Hershenson said that families also want the comforts and convenience of premium cabins, Wi-Fi, and other amenities that Jellystone Park offers, such as jumping pillows, mini golf and wagon rides.

He noted another trend: many first-time campers are renting RVs, including ones already set up on-site. “Cabins book up quickly for fall weekends, making RVs an excellent option,” he said. Hershenson recommended GoRVing.com, campjellystone.com/plan-your-trip/rv-rentals, and the RVshare website http://www.jdoqocy.com/click-9158868-13807248.

First-time campers can find other helpful tips on the Jellystone Park blog at campjellystone.com/journal/.

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park is the nation’s leading family camping destination, famous for pools, water slides, and splashgrounds; activities including character interactions, jumping pillows, mini golf, and pedal carts; and theme weekends. Guests choose from premium cabins and yurts, as well as deluxe RV sites and tent sites. There are more than 75 locations in the U.S. and Canada. Visit www.jellystonepark.com.

Multimedia available at: https://www.jellystonefranchise.com/pressroom/


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:39pOPTRUST : Appoints Peter Lindley as CEO
PR
03:38pUSDA Chicago Terminal Grain - Aug 22
DJ
03:33pNEWS CORP DEVELOPING 'KNEWZ.COM' SERVICE TO TAKE ON GOOGLE NEWS : Wsj
RE
03:33pBANCFIRST CORP /OK/ : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
03:33pINTERNATIONAL SPEEDWAY CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03:33pIn the Midst of Hardware Hacking Wave, ERI Offers to Help New Yorkers Breathe Easier
BU
03:31pUS Farms Paying the Cost of Retaliatory Tariffs
PR
03:31pKB HOME : Rocking K Master-Planned Community Set to Open
AQ
03:31pACKER : Announces Extraordinary $50M+ Autumn Auction Season
BU
03:30pTandoStoneTM and Beach House ShakeTM Featured by Hoffman Weber Construction in Creative Playhouse Display at Minnesota State Fair
GL
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ADYEN N.V. : Dutch fintech Adyen's founders selling 15% of their stakes
2E-cigarette firms probed over health concerns by U.S. House panel
3OPERA LTD : Opera Limited announces second quarter 2019 financial results
4Trump attacks Ford Motor for not backing fuel economy rollback
5Oil eases as Fed's Jackson Hole meeting gets underway

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group