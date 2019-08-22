 Glamping Gets Ghoulish at Yogi Bear's Jellystone Park™ Camp-Resorts

Halloween, fall activities entice families to try camping for the first time

Kids are heading back to school and cooler weather is around the corner, so families are thinking about fall camping, or these days, glamping. Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park Camp-Resorts in the U.S. and Canada have a full schedule of fall and Halloween activities scheduled, with Halloween-themed weekends already underway at some locations.

Haunted hayrides are one of many Halloween and fall activities families enjoy at Yogi Bear's Jellystone Park Camp-Resorts in the U.S. and Canada. (Photo: Business Wire)

Most Jellystone Park locations celebrate Halloween with campsite decorating and costume contests, trick-or-treating, magic pumpkin patches, pumpkin carving or painting contests, as well as monster-themed dances. A growing number also have haunted graveyards, trails and houses.

Many parks also offer a variety of traditional fall-themed weekends that include scarecrow-making contests and fall crafts. A handful of locations even have corn mazes.

Visit campjellystone.com/explore/activities/theme-weekends/halloween/ for details on individual park activities.

“With the explosion of young families starting to camp, our Halloween-themed weekends are some of the busiest times of the year, with many locations starting them in August or September,” said Trent Hershenson, vice president of Marketing. “Parents today want to give their kids an opportunity to enjoy the outdoors while being entertained, and with Halloween so popular, families are finding it’s a great time to try camping.” Hershenson said that families also want the comforts and convenience of premium cabins, Wi-Fi, and other amenities that Jellystone Park offers, such as jumping pillows, mini golf and wagon rides.

He noted another trend: many first-time campers are renting RVs, including ones already set up on-site. “Cabins book up quickly for fall weekends, making RVs an excellent option,” he said. Hershenson recommended GoRVing.com, campjellystone.com/plan-your-trip/rv-rentals, and the RVshare website http://www.jdoqocy.com/click-9158868-13807248.

First-time campers can find other helpful tips on the Jellystone Park blog at campjellystone.com/journal/.

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park is the nation’s leading family camping destination, famous for pools, water slides, and splashgrounds; activities including character interactions, jumping pillows, mini golf, and pedal carts; and theme weekends. Guests choose from premium cabins and yurts, as well as deluxe RV sites and tent sites. There are more than 75 locations in the U.S. and Canada. Visit www.jellystonepark.com.

