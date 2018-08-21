Glance Technologies Engages Hybrid Financial as Investor Relations Consultant

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glance Technologies Inc. (“Glance” or the “Company”) (CSE:GET.CN) (OTCQB:GLNNF) (FKT:GJT) today announced it has retained Hybrid Financial Ltd. (“Hybrid”) for investor relations services. The services will commence on September 1, 2018 and will include marketing, distribution, and branding services for Glance with a specific focus on elevating Glance's profile among brokers in the United States and Canada.



Pursuant to the terms of the agreement entered into between the Company and Hybrid (the "Agreement"), Hybrid will receive a monthly retainer of $14,000 and a one-time issuance of 300,000 incentive stock options (the "Options") to be issued on September 1, 2018, each exercisable to acquire one common share of Glance at an exercise price per share to be determined at the time of grant.

The Options shall vest in four equal tranches over a 12 month period, with 75,000 Options (25%) vesting at the end of each three month period following the date of grant and expiring on the earlier of five years from the date of grant and 12 months following the termination of the Agreement. The Agreement is for an initial term of six months commencing September 1, 2018 and shall automatically be renewed on a month-to-month basis, unless and until terminated by the Company by providing 15 days' notice prior to the end of the initial or renewed term, as the case may be.

About Glance Technologies Inc.

Glance owns and operates Glance Pay, a streamlined payment system that revolutionizes how smartphone users choose where to shop, order goods and services, make payments, access digital receipts, redeem digital deals, earn great rewards & interact with merchants. Glance offers targeted in-app marketing, geo-targeted digital coupons, customer feedback, in-merchant messaging and custom rewards programs. The Glance Pay mobile payment system consists of proprietary technology, which includes user apps available for free downloads in iOS (Apple) and Android formats, merchant manager apps, a large-scale technology hosting environment with sophisticated anti-fraud technology and lightning-fast payment processing. Glance has also recently purchased a blockchain solution and is working on a rewards-based cryptocurrency, the whitepaper for which can be found on the company’s website.

For more information about Glance, please go to www.glance.tech .

About Hybrid Financial

Founded in 2003, Hybrid is a high impact sales and marketing company working on behalf of clients in the financial services industry. Hybrid’s unique approach helps effectively and efficiently build brands and launch products on behalf of small, medium, and large clients. Offices in Toronto and Montreal allow Hybrid to comprehensively cover both United States and Canadian markets along with its operations in Frankfurt to cover the German market. Hybrid is a strong and growing team of 35+ sales professionals and 70+ sales call agents with a proprietary database of over 300,000 United States and Canadian brokers.

