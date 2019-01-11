Log in
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation On Behalf Of Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. Investors (UBNT)

01/11/2019 | 06:21pm EST

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) announces that it is investigating potential claims on behalf of investors of Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: UBNT) (“Ubiquiti” or “the Company”) and whether the Company’s officers and directors complied with their legal obligations to the Company and its shareholders.

On February 20, 2018, Ubiquiti revealed that it had received a subpoena from the Securities and Exchange Commission “requesting documents and information relating to a range of topics including metrics relating to the Ubiquiti Community, accounting practices, financial information, auditors, international trade practices, and relationships with distributors and various other third parties.”

GPM’s investigation focuses on whether the Company and its directors breached any fiduciary duties owed to shareholders.

If you own Ubiquiti shares, if you have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contact:
Glancy, Prongay & Murray LLP, Los Angeles
Lesley Portnoy, 310-201-9150 or 888-773-9224
shareholders@glancylaw.com
www.glancylaw.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
