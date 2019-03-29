Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of Amyris, Inc. Investors (AMRS)

LOS ANGELES, March 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) announces an investigation on behalf of Amyris, Inc. (“Amyris” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: AMRS ) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.



On March 19, 2019, Amyris announced was unable to file its annual report for fiscal year ended December 31, 2018 on time due to “the significant time and resources that were devoted to the accounting for and disclosure of the significant transactions with Koninklijke DSM N.V. that closed in November 2018.” The Company also disclosed that it was “in the process of completing its evaluation of internal control over financial reporting.”



On this news, Amyris’ share price fell $0.78, or nearly 20% to close at $3.10 per share on March 20, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

